Maryland Winds will bring a Wild West-themed instrumental performance to the South Carroll community with a performance at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
“The imagery of cowboys and the wide expanses of the West have long captured the imagination of our nation, and our composers,” the group wrote in a news release.
Familiar names like Williams, Copland, Rogers and Hammerstein, and Sousa fill the set list. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty High School, at 5855 Bartholow Road in Eldersburg.
Tickets are available online at www.artful.ly/marylandwinds or in person at the door. Prices are $15 for general admission, $13 for seniors or $12 for students.
Maryland Winds is made up of professional wind players who bring experience from music education, military band performance and freelance musical performance. Established last year, the group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to “bring world-class wind ensemble music to communities in central Maryland."
Retired Col. Timothy Holtan, who has commanded all three of the Army’s premiere bands, chooses the themes for Maryland Wind’s performances as its artistic director. Other themes have included global diversity and Spanish composers.
For audience members less familiar with a wind ensemble, “It helps make it a little more accessible if we can give them soundbite themes," said David Bullman, operations director.
With years of living in North Dakota and Montana, Holtan said, the West is familiar territory for him. Particularly with the film scores from classic Westerns, “It’s just fun music,” he said.
For Tuesday’s concert, they partnered with Liberty’s Instrumental Music Boosters and instrumental music director, Brandi Jason. Liberty students will play a number as part of the performance.
The performers and directors are all donating their time. The appeal for many is the chance to perform in a professional-level ensemble. Outside of premiere military bands, those opportunities can be scare after a musician leaves school, Bullman said.
For students, who are invited to the Maryland Winds rehearsals, it is a chance to see how pro-level ensemble rehearses and just how quickly they can pull together a polished performance. And often, musicians from Maryland Winds will schedule for a clinic with students from their host high school, and Holtan said they are hoping to schedule some time with Liberty students.
As the group aims to spread outside of their home base in Howard County, they are visiting Carroll for the second time after performing at South Carroll High School last year, Bullman said.
Their partnership with the instrumental boosters has been crucial to finding a venue, Bullman said. “We’ll take this thing anywhere there’s an auditorium.”
For more information and a list of upcoming performances, visit marylandwinds.com/about.html.