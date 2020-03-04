Youth art, chamber music, concert band take the spotlight March 5-11

As March marks Youth Art Month, there are several celebrations of the abundant creativity in school-age artists. And those who continue their creative pursuits after the school years through community ensembles are presenting several concerts during the month.
Below, the Times collected just a few upcoming performances.
Youth Art Month
At the Carroll Arts center, the annual showcase of art by Carroll’s students will be on view starting March 5 with celebrations on March 10 and March 12 from 5-7 p.m. for the artists and their families and teachers.
But their work will be on view for a while, gracing the walls of the The Carroll Arts Center, 91 West Main Street, Westminster until March 17. The exhibit will be on view and open to the public during regular business hours.
In Mount Airy, the Mt. Airy Arts Alliance organized an exhibition of youth artists work to be displayed at Mt. Airy Health Services, 504 E Ridgeville Blvd. More information is available at Mt. Airy Arts Alliance on Facebook.
Within age groups, prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, Best Technical Skill, Most Creative Use of Medium, and Honorable Mention(s).
Chamber Music on the Hill
Chamber Music on the Hill presents a spring performance titled “Arias and Art Songs,” highlighting music by Rossini, Donizetti, Duparc, Ravel, Poulenc, and others on Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.
This year features features soprano Stefania Dovhan and pianist David Kreider, senior lecturer in music. The venues is the Little Baker Chapel on the McDaniel College campus.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and active military members and veterans, and free for children or students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www2.mcdaniel.edu/Music/cmoth.html.
Carroll Concert Band
The Carroll Concert Band returns with its annual concert Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at Winters Mill High School. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for students.
Special guest, pianist Donald Horneff, joins them as a soloist on “Cordoba” by Julie Giroux. He retired in the summer of 2019 as a member of the McDaniel College music faculty since 1991. He has also served as a performer, piano technician, Carroll County music teacher and recording artist for PianoDisc among other roles. He can be found ringing handbells or playing their magnificent 4 manual 52-rank organ, a grand piano and Clavinova digital keyboard as the director of music/organist/accompanist at Emmanuel UCC of Hanover, Pennsylvania.
The band is made up of local musicians, music teachers, and “exceptional" high school and college music students. Last year the band had the most members at any concert yet with 76 musicians performing.
The concert has a charitable element, with income supporting the Carroll County Arts Council Musical Instrument Bank program and the Carroll Concert Band partial scholarship for summer music camp for local student musicians. Over 20 years, the partnership has meant hundreds of instrument repairs and camp scholarships.