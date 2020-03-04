Youth art, chamber music, concert band take the spotlight March 5-11

Special guest, pianist Donald Horneff, joins them as a soloist on “Cordoba” by Julie Giroux. He retired in the summer of 2019 as a member of the McDaniel College music faculty since 1991. He has also served as a performer, piano technician, Carroll County music teacher and recording artist for PianoDisc among other roles. He can be found ringing handbells or playing their magnificent 4 manual 52-rank organ, a grand piano and Clavinova digital keyboard as the director of music/organist/accompanist at Emmanuel UCC of Hanover, Pennsylvania.