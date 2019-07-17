Small Town Stars bringing ‘Legally Blonde’ to the stage

Musical theatre fans won’t have to bend or snap to find entertainment next weekend when “Legally Blonde The Musical" comes to Westminster with Small Town Stars Theatre Company.
Guests will have two weekends to catch the performance, on July 26-27 and Aug. 2-3. All performances begin at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at the Scott Center of Carroll Community College.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or beforehand for a $2 discount. To reserve tickets ahead, visit smalltownstarstheatre.com/legally-blonde or call 814-840-1450.
For Director and Theatre Company Founder Miranda Secula, part of the appeal of “Legally Blonde” is how the show portrays women as capable equals in the workplace.
“Something great about ‘Legally Blonde’ is [that] it shows how just because you are feminine doesn’t mean that you have to change that part of your personality in order to fit a job. You can still be true to yourself, and produce the same quality of work," she said.
In the stage musical, one number that fans of the movie may not be familiar with is a number called “Legally Blonde Remix." In the scene, two former rivals of protagonist Elle Woods put away their shallow judgment of her and become her support system against an obstacle.
Said Secula: “I think that that number really shows how when women work together become an unstoppable force. And I think it’s a good message for girls in general, because a lot of times people feel like they’re always in competition with one another. That number really showcases those themes of friendship and lifting each other up and empowering each other.”
Elle Woods is iconic in pop culture for her fashion, and the production includes plenty of sequins and her signature hot pink. One of the most challenging moments for the show’s costumer is a quick-change that takes place in just seconds while the actor is on stage. Audiences will have to see for themselves how the effect plays out, but magnets were involved in pulling off the production magic trick.
In addition to their human counterparts, the cast includes two canine actors. One plays Bruiser Woods, Elle’s faithful companion and another plays the pet of Paulette, a bold and humorous hair stylist in the show.
Small Town Stars was founded in 2015. Secula said the Carroll theatre community is special to her and the group of friends whom she started the company with.
“It was basically just me and a group of friends who decided that this is something we wanted to do. So we weren’t necessarily trained. But we just decided we were going to do it, and we made it happen,” she said.
That scrappy mentality is still part of their ethos even years later.
“We really try to make sure that everyone in our production...has a voice and it and that we’re able to showcase their talents in the best way possible. And I think the Carroll County community is a great way for us to carry on that mentality,” she said.
For more information about Small Town Stars and their upcoming projects, visit smalltownstarstheatre.com.