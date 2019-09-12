The Invincible Summer returns for a third year at Carroll Community College

“In the middle of winter I at last discovered that there was in me an invincible summer."
The quote comes from a translation of a lyric essay “Return to Tipasa” by the French writer Albert Camus. It was a favorite of musician, composer and educator Patrick Kisicki, and is therefore the name of a music festival held each year in his honor at Carroll Community College.
The third annual Invincible Summer: Patrick Kisicki Memorial Music Festival is both a celebration of Kisicki and a fundraiser for music students at Carroll Community College in his honor.
It takes place Saturday, Sept. 14 at the college campus in the outdoor Rotary Amphitheater, with an alternate rain location in the Scott Center. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30.
Tickets are $10 at the door and cash only. Attendees may bring their own food, blankets and chairs. Drugs and alcohol are not permitted.
Kisicki worked with students at the college beginning in 2008. He taught music courses, conducted ensembles and coordinated the guitar department. Music students would recognize him from teaching at many local institutions, including West Middle School, Encore Summer Music Camp and Coffey Music. In March of 2015, he died from cancer.
Friends and co-workers created the festival in his honor in 2017. It features music acts, games, food and vendors.
Organizer Eric McCullough, CCC’s director of music, described the festival as a “great, fun-filled day celebrating his memory and his music.”
Money raised at the festival goes toward a scholarship in Kisicki’s name for a full-time music student. This year’s recipient is set to be announced at the festival.
In the past two years, more than $4,500 has been raised to establish the scholarship fund, McCullough said.
The band lineup includes close friends of Kisicki who have been at the festival before, as well as new faces. For the first time, Carroll Community students will be included. The Jazz Combo, which has been rehearsing over the summer to prepare, will perform first on stage.
Jerry Wade and Sweet Blue Moons, Fantasm, Nikia Yung, The Revived and When Thunder Comes fill the lineup.
“Regardless of what genre of music you prefer, there will likely be something that just about anyone could could enjoy,” McCullough said.
Wade, who is a faculty member at Carroll Community and a close friend of Kisick’s for more than 20 years, spoke about Kisicki in a video produced by the college about the festival.
“He never stopped writing. He never stopped recording his guitar parts. He never stopped teaching. He never stopped being him," Wade said in the video. “The greatest thing we could do is honor him in music. That’s how he knew best to honor people, was through music.”
More information about this event is available at www.carrollcc.edu/invinciblesummer or on Facebook by searching Invincible Summer: Patrick Kisicki Memorial Music Festival.