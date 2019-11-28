If music can bring back strong memory, it’s no wonder people seek out music to celebrate the holidays.
Concerts abound in Carroll in the early part of December. Below are just a few of the offerings around the county that begin Sunday.
Westminster Municipal Band
The Westminster Municipal Band will present its annual “Sounds of the Season” concert on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main Street, Westminster.
Their holiday repertoire includes “We Three Kings,” “Trombones Under the Tree,” “Gesu Bambino,” and “The Stars & Stripes for Christmas," plus many more.
This is the seventh time the concert will be held at the Arts Center, though the band itself is more than 125 years old. The concert and is also an opportunity for audience members to view the Festival of Wreaths on display at the Arts Center and maybe even bid in the fundraiser.
The concert is free and seats are first-come, first-serve, but donations for the Westminster Municipal Band will be accepted at the door. For more information about the band or to join, call 410-398-6370 or visit www.westminsterband.com.
Carroll Singers
The Carroll Singers will present “Winter Beautiful” on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2-3, at 7:30 p.m. at Westminster High School, at 1225 Washington Road.
The concert will showcase songs like “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride” and “White Christmas.”
Tickets cost $15 for adults or $12 in advance, $9 for students or $7 in advance, and children younger than 6 are free. They can be purchased at the Carroll Arts Center, Coffey Music, Menchey Music or through members of the group.
For more information, visit carrollsingers.com or call 410-848-5581.
McDaniel College ensembles
The McDaniel College Gospel Choir, directed by Shelley Ensor and accompanied by pianist Alice Dorsey, will perform Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Westminster Branch of the Carroll County Public Library, 50 East Main Street, Westminster. The choir will perform again Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. in the WMC Alumni Hall on campus. The group is made up of McDaniel students and community members “that are committed to spreading the message of love, tolerance, and compassion to Carroll County and beyond."
A Jazz Night will be hosted at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 in WMC Alumni Hall on campus. The McDaniel Jazz Ensemble performs classic big band swing, bebop, Latin, funk, jazz-rock and classic blues.
The College Band will perform everything from classical music to pops on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in WMC Alumni Hall on campus.
Westminster Symphony Orchestra
The Westminster Symphony Orchestra will perform “Music Without Borders” Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. in WMC Alumni Hall on the McDaniel College campus.
For more information, call 410-857-2599.
Concert in the Park
Westminster Elementary School’s fifth Grade Band, West Middle School’s eighth Grade Band, and Westminster High’s Jazz Ensemble will join together for a Holiday concert in the park on Dec. 7 at noon.
It will be held at the Westminster Branch of the Carroll County Public Library, 50 East Main Street, Westminster.
Holiday Harmony
Holiday Harmony with the with the Old Line Statesmen Barbershop Chorus will be performed Dec. 7 at the North Carroll Branch of the Carroll County Public Library at 1 p.m.
The group of community singers is celebrating 37 years of entertaining. Their concert promises “an afternoon of lively holiday harmonies to get you in the spirit of the season,” according to a news release. “Kick off the holidays with fun, laughter and happy seasonal sounds.”
For more information on upcoming performances, find them on Facebook or visit ols.harmonize.com/.
Carroll Community College ensembles
Carroll Community College’s Rock 'N' Roll Ensemble, directed by Matt Everhart, will perform hits from the ’50s to the present day at 7 p.m. Dec. 11.
The Vocal Chamber Ensemble Concert will take place Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
Jazz Combo will perform a variety of jazz including styles at their concert on Dec. 13 from 7-10 p.m.
The concerts are free and open to the public in room 304 of the Scott Center Theater on campus.
Seasonal String Music
Local violin performer and teacher Heather Keller will perform a program of seasonal string music at the North Carroll Branch of the Carroll County Public Library at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Fore more information on library events, visit the CCPL calendar of events at ccpl.librarymarket.com/events.
Children’s Chorus of Carroll County
Singers of all ages in the Children’s Chorus of Carroll County will perform a program including holiday favorites at Baker Memorial Chapel on the McDaniel College campus on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information on the group, visit ccccnotes.com.