From old-school sci-fi to classic drama, the fall is ripe with high school drama productions across Carroll County.
Manchester Valley
The Manchester high school will be putting on four classic stories from “The Twilight Zone,” each directed by a current student.
The episodes are “Time Enough At Last” directed by Jason Cebulski, “Shadowplay” directed by Alexandra Overby, “The Masks” directed by Elizabeth Vinson and “The Monsters Are Due on Maple St.” directed by Kate Walsh. Audiences can catch the last showings on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. each evening.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door. For questions, contact Drama Director Bobbi Vinson at bjvinso@carrollk12.org
Liberty
The Eldersburg high school brings a modern classic in Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” on Nov. 7-9. There will be a 7 p.m. show each night with one 2 p.m. show on Nov. 9.
In January, they return with the on-act play “The 146 Point Flame” on Jan. 3-4 at 7 p.m.
Purchase tickets for “The Crucible” ahead of time online for $10 general admission or $15 advanced seating or in the lobby during lunch shifts on November 6-8. Tickets are $12 at the door.
More information and tickets are available at www.lhsdramaclub.com.
Westminster
Fans of a certain famous boy wizard may be interested in Westminster High School’s production of “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic” on Nov. 14-16 at 7 p.m. each night.
In late January, the will put on “Odds & Evens 2020” a student-directed one-act play festival from Jan 30-Feb. 1.
Tickets for both are are $8 and can be purchased at the door. For information, visit westminsterhighschooltheatre.weebly.com.
Century
The Eldersburg high school will present a slice of vintage Christmas with the musical, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” starting in late November.
Show dates are Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 6-7. There will be a 7 p.m. show each evening with an additional 2 p.m showtime on Nov. 23 and Dec. 7.
Tickets are $12. Veterans and active military receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.CenturyDrama.com.
Francis Scott Key
The Uniontown high school will put on another classic play, “The Crucible” on Nov. 22-23 at 7 p.m. each evening.
The drama, set at the time of the Salem witch trials, examines guilt, honor and deceit in a way that is continuously contemporary.
In the winter, they will showcase “The Fall of the House of Usher” and “26 Pebbles” one night only, on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.
South Carroll
The Winfield high school’s Stagelighters were one of the first groups to host their fall production. They presented a series of one acts in October.
Their musical also comes early in the year with a production of the comedic Monty Python tale “Spamalot.”
Shows are planned for Feb. 7, 8, 14, and 15. There will be a 7 p.m. show on every date. In addition, there will be a 2 p.m. show on Feb. 8 and 15. Tickets can be purchased at scsl.booktix.com.
To support the program, proceeds from the craft fair, to be held at Mount Airy Middle School Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. will go to the boosters. More information is available at www.scstagelighters.org.