From the super spooky to the slightly frightful, here are six local activities to consider this month.
Bedlam in the Boro
The long running attraction hosted by the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department returns again with a haunted hayride and house of horrors.
Every Saturday in October, the scares take off at 4224 Main Street, Lineboro, starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $12 for adults or $8 for kids for one attraction. Discounts are available for both and a skip the line option is available at extra cost.
The Bedlam Bypass non-scary hayride will be held Sundays, October 13 and 20 from 2-4 p.m. Cost is $5.00 each for all ages.
For more information and to check cancellation status in the case of inclement weather, call 410-239-GHOST or visit www.bedlamintheboro.com
Harvest Happenings in Manchester
For the very first time, Manchester Happenings, a local community group will host a Harvest Happenings festival in town.
On Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. the area near town hall will be filled fall activities like pumpkin painting, kids obstacle course, scarecrow making, live music, and hayrides.
Artists and vendors will have wares to explore. The event is rain or shine.
Fore more information, find “Manchester Happenings” on Facebook or email manchesterplanningandevents@gmail.com.
Farm Museum Fall Harvest Celebration
A free-admission event at the Carroll County farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster, is a cornucopia of family-friendly activities and live entertainment.
These include children’s crafts, music, artisan demonstrations, wagon rides, the corn cannon, pumpkin decorating, face painting and make-your-own scarecrow activities. Food vendors will be on site as well.
The celebration takes place Saturday, Oct.12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org/events or call 410-386-3880.
Fall Harvest Festival hosted by Winfield Ladies Auxillary
The free Fall harvest Festival has activities designed for preschool through elementary aged kids including carnival games, hayrides, a moon bounce, face painting, pumpkin decorating, balloon animals, scarecrow making and fire truck activities.
There will also be a costume parade.
The festival will be held at the fire hall, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 12 - 4 p.m.
More information is available on Facebook under “Winfield Ladies Auxiliary."
Mount Airy Spooky Halloween Trail and Ghost Tours
The town of Mount Airy is hosting a spooky, but not too scary evening for families on Oct. 26, as well as a ghost tour for more mature creep connoisseurs later in the evening.
Th evening starts at 4 p.m. on Main Street for trick-or-treating at downtown businesses. Crafts and hay rides follow at 5 p.m. and the more kid-friendly Spooky Trail starts at 6 p.m. and goes till 8 p.m.
Costumes, goody bags and flashlights are encouraged. Information is available at the town website under www.mountairymd.gov/spooky-trail or call the town office.
On that same night, as well as several others throughout the season, the Mt. Airy Arts Alliance is leading ghost tours through the historic areas of town. Tours start at the train station at 1 North Main Street.
The tour is about 45 minutes and one mile long. “You will not only hear stories that are guaranteed to give you goosebumps, but you will also meet some of the ghosts that haunt our town,” according to the event website.
For more information and tickets, visit “Mt. Airy Ghost Tours” on Eventbrite.
Land of Fear
One of Carroll’s newest haunted attractions caters to those who like an intense scare.
Admission is $20, cash only. The haunt is located at 939 Old Taneytown Road, Taneytown and open Friday and Saturday 7:30-11:30 p.m.
The organizers write on their website, “LOF is here to take over the Haunted Attraction business. And we will be relentless in our pursuit. Join us. ... Step into the darkness...”
More information is available at www.thelandoffear.com or on Facebook under “Land of Fear.”