Another type of art she does is what she describes as “fun garden art.” She has a mammoth collection of old glass and china which she assembles into towers or sculptures and bird feeders. Martin likes the sun glistening on them. She has a metro rack in her studio that is packed full of boxes of vintage glassware. Each one has a theme. As with her paintings, the glass sculptures are composed well. For example, a theme might be “Alice in Wonderland” and include a teapot, plates with hearts and a rabbit.