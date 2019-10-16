Two bands with Maryland ties will join for a free concert at Carroll Community College on Saturday, Oct. 19 starting at 7 p.m.
First to perform is Ebb & Nova, an alternative acoustic blend of indie and folk. They will be followed by RÊVE, a art-rock group complete with cinematic visuals and performance.
This concert is the soft opening for an upcoming series called Carroll Artists Academy.
It’s a partnership between PopRiot Music Group and the college’s music program.
“Our goal is to offer workshops and seminars that educate the community and musicians on how the industry works and how they can realize and manifest their goals. We offer workshops on social media advertising (specifically for musicians); general industry lectures; how to book tours; and we also include technical education like guitar and bass modifications and maintenance,” Athena Hiotis, member of RÊVE and president of PopRiot Music Group, said in an email.
Audience members for the Oct. 19 concert will receive 20% off photography and videography service care of PopRiot Music Group and 10% off guitar/bass tech services through Within Reason Repairs.
Ebb & Nova is a homegrown four-piece, made up of Lauren Padgett on vocals and guitar, Matthew Purpora on lead guitar, Steven Bainbridge on cello and Patrick Brynes on drums.
The band started out as a duo with more of a coffee shop vibe, but adding members and instruments opened them up to bigger sounds and stages.
They’ve been told they have an eclectic sound, Purpora said, and the combination of cello and electric guitar means they have a sound that appeals to a wide range.
The name of the band is their “little spin off on ebb and flow,” Purpora said. It captures the idea of pulling in and coming closer as well as expanding out into the universe.
One of the biggest stages they’ve graced recently was the Fells Point Fun Fest, in the same lineup as the Gin Blossoms. Carroll fans may have seen them around town at the Westminster Oyster Stroll or Manchester’s Harvest Happenings.
The band’s focus in the late fall and winter will be going back into the studio readying for the release of their new album. The first single and the music video are expected in the coming weeks, and the full album drop a little after that.
For more information on the bands, visit ebbandnova.wixsite.com/ebbandnova or find them on Facebook.
RÊVE is also celebrating a recent release of new music. They released “La Marionnette” in September of this year.
The band is made up of Hiotis on vocals, keys and guitar; Nicholas Kosmas on bass and vocals; and Shareef Taher on drums. Additional musicians join them for more ambitious projects on the stage or in the studio.
Not just auditory performers, they are the minds behind self-produced music film “Maid of Heaven” with actor Steve Agee. Their shows aim to be “an intense and dynamic, multi-sensory experience."
For more information on RÊVE, visit www.officialreve.com or go to their Facebook.
If you go
What: Ebb and Nova concert
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Rd, Westminster