Carroll Arts Council play examines ‘the strength and madness of the human heart’

This weekend the Carroll County Arts Center will be hosting a comedic play described by the publisher as “a hilarious tribute to the strength and madness of the human heart.”
But the Arts Council actors, in a sense, will be bearing two hearts — each of them will play two different roles.
The show is made of four different scenes, focusing on the interaction between two characters — hence the name “Duets.” The cast is made up of four actors, each of whom play two roles. All are Carroll countians.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Arts Center, by phone at 410-848-7272 or online at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org. Prices are $14 for adults or $10 for ages 25 and younger, and ages 60 and older. An additional 10% discount is available for Arts Council members, and the show is part of the Season Pass Series.
Lindsay Sier, theatre director for the Arts Council, directs the show.
Perhaps surprisingly, she said the biggest challenge for the actors hasn’t been the switch between two roles.
“They’re all very distinctly different people. And they’re all very real-life characters,” she said.
The bigger challenge is the sheer number of lines that each actor must memorize.
When choosing a script to direct, Sier said she was looking for “something that was a little bit more light-hearted, and could be accessible to a wider range and audience,” she said.
The show is recommended for anyone ages 13 and older.
“Every relationship is different. There’s a lot of love and heart in this show, but I wouldn’t say it’s, a purely romantic show because [with] some of the characters, the relationship is like brother and sister," she said. "So it’s just a different kind of love. But that’s probably one of the bigger themes of the show.”
The script was written by Peter Quilter, who also wrote “End of the Rainbow” and “Glorious!” The Arts Council is putting on a full-length production.
The play is described by the publisher as “Four sets of characters, four crucial moments. Jonathan and Wendy are on a blind date and hoping to get it right this time even though they’ve never got it right before; Barrie is not really interested in women but Janet sees that as no reason to stop trying; Shelley and Bobby have decided to holiday in Spain to finalize their divorce whilst drowning in cocktails; Angela is marrying for the third time to the dismay of her brother Toby and amidst a barrage of bad omens and a dress resembling a parachute.”
The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in Westminster. For more information about their programs and upcoming events, visit www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.