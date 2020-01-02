Self-reflection has long been part of the New Year’s tradition. This year, Film Lovers in Carroll County is once again hosting its January documentary series with four films throughout the month focusing on “insight into issues of personal struggle and fortitude; showing us that real life is much more interesting than fiction.”
All will be shown on the big screen at the Carroll Arts Center, at 91. W. Main St. in Westminster.
“The subjects of these extraordinary films reflect on remarkable goals, astonishing secrets, the delicate balance of nature, and much more,” the Film Lovers group (FLICC) said in a news release.
FLICC member Richard Soisson said the group started with its foreign film festival, which is coming up in February, and found that there were more and more documentaries being made and more audience members interested in them.
Now, tickets for the documentary series are starting to sell out even before the foreign film series.
“They’re holding their own,” he said. “The list that we have this year will please just about anybody.”
FLICC partnered with community organizations to help sponsor the films.
Each film will be screened twice, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The matinee showings will have open captioning, and the 7:30 p.m. showings will have captioning if requested in advance. Assistive listening devices are always available.
Tickets are $7 for adults or $6 for ages 25 and younger or 60 and older. Arts Council members get additional discounts. Tickets can be purchased at www.CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org or in person at the box office. For more information call 410-848-7272.
Friday, Jan. 10: ‘Free Solo’
This documentary follows free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he takes on the 3,000-foot-tall El Capitan in Yosemite National Park with no rope. It won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and has been called “stunning, intimate, and unflinching.”
Soisson said the cinematography is really wonderful, and watching behind-the-scenes discussions with the camera crew revealed the nerves and sense of danger they themselves felt during the film’s creation.
The film runs 1 hour, 40 minutes and is rated PG-13. It’s sponsored by Sierra Club Catoctin Group and Waste Not! Carroll.
Friday, Jan. 17: ‘Three Identical Strangers’
The documentary revisits the true story of three identical triplet brothers who were separated at birth and adopted by different families.
“Their jaw-dropping, feel-good story instantly becomes a global sensation complete with fame and celebrity, however, the fairy-tale reunion sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret,” according to a news release.
The film runs 1 hour, 36 minutes and is rated PG-13. It is sponsored by BaylorCAD Drafting Service.
Friday, Jan. 24: ‘Maiden’
In 1989, 24-year-old Tracy Edwards became the skipper of the first-ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yachting race.
Soisson said the story of what Edwards gave up and sold to pursue the goal was “pretty extraordinary.”
“We’re not saying how the race ended, so you’re going to have to go to the movie to see how they did or didn’t do.”
The film runs 1 hour, 37 minutes and is rated PG. It is sponsored by JeannieBird Baking Co.
Friday, Jan. 31: ‘Honeyland’
Called “sumptuous and ethereal,” the documentary steps into the life of the last female beekeeper to cultivate honey in the mountains of Macedonia using ancient beekeeping traditions.
“Tension arises when a rowdy nomadic family arrive and try their hand at beekeeping while disregarding her advice. An epic, visually stunning portrait of the delicate balance between nature and humanity,” a news release states.
The film runs 1 hour, 30 minutes and is not rated. It is sponsored by Honey Harvest Farm.