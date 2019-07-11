Coming Attractions: Peter Yarrow to open 2019-20 season at Carroll Arts Center

A year ago, when I became Executive Director of the Carroll County Arts Council, I promised that I wouldn’t make any substantive changes for the first year. Now, we’re unveiling the first big change with new programming and a first-ever season pass. From now until July 2020, we have nationally-known artists, award winning bands, cutting edge performances and plenty of old favorites. Purchase the season pass and you can get 20% off tickets to at least 4 designated events throughout the season. You also have the option to purchase additional tickets at the discounted rate, and exchange tickets if needed by just paying the difference in the face-value price. Season-ticket subscribers also receive a free drink or popcorn per event. The season has a variety of rock, dance, drama, bluegrass and holiday events. You can find the entire line up, plan your theatre events for the year and order the season pass on our website.