Coming Attractions: Peter Yarrow to open 2019-20 season at Carroll Arts Center

Summer is heating up, and it’s a great time to enjoy the offerings at the Carroll Arts Center in air-conditioned comfort. Come have a slushy, walk through our galleries, or take in one of our free Summer Family Movies. You can find everything that’s happening at the Carroll Arts Center at our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Now Playing
A year ago, when I became Executive Director of the Carroll County Arts Council, I promised that I wouldn’t make any substantive changes for the first year. Now, we’re unveiling the first big change with new programming and a first-ever season pass. From now until July 2020, we have nationally-known artists, award winning bands, cutting edge performances and plenty of old favorites. Purchase the season pass and you can get 20% off tickets to at least 4 designated events throughout the season. You also have the option to purchase additional tickets at the discounted rate, and exchange tickets if needed by just paying the difference in the face-value price. Season-ticket subscribers also receive a free drink or popcorn per event. The season has a variety of rock, dance, drama, bluegrass and holiday events. You can find the entire line up, plan your theatre events for the year and order the season pass on our website.
The Arts Council kicks off our new 2019-2020 season on Saturday, August 3 with Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and is sponsored by Barnes Bollinger Insurance Services and Tevis Energy. Tickets are $40 for adults and $35 for students/seniors, or $32/$28 if you buy them as part of the season pass. They’re going fast, so don’t wait!
Our free Summer Family Movies, sponsored by Ting, continue every Tuesday night through Aug. 6. Up next week is “Paddington 2” on July 16, sponsored by Maggie’s Restaurant. Take the family to dinner before coming to the movie! The following week is the Disney classic, “The Little Mermaid,” July 23 sponsored by Launch Carroll/Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. The doors open each week at 6:30 p.m. and movies begin at 7 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served, and concessions will be for sale.
If you’re looking for a more adult-oriented movie experience, join us on Friday, July 26 for “The World’s Fastest Indian,” presented by Film Lovers In Carroll County (FLICC). This film, based on a true story, features Anthony Hopkins as New Zealander Burt Munro, who rebuilds a 1920 classic Indian motorcycle and sets off to pursue an absolutely mad dream — to set the land speed world record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats in 1967. Sponsored by Harley-Davidson of Baltimore, show times are 1 p.m. (captioned) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.
Coming July 31, we will be presenting “Carroll’s Got Talent,” held for the first time at the annual Carroll County 4H/FFA Fair. Judges will choose a winner from each age group, plus an overall winner, who will be the opening act for the concert on August 1. Mark your calendars and come support our local talent!
A View from the Gallery
We currently have a unique exhibit in the Tevis Gallery. “The Art of the Musical Instrument” is guest curated by Ryan A. Koons. Weaving together sound, narrative, history, and actual instruments, this exhibit focuses on musical instruments as crafted art objects with diverse histories, in addition to objects that create beautiful sounds.
In the Community Gallery is our annual exhibit of the Carroll County Camera Club. Always a crowd-pleaser, you won’t want to miss this amazing photography! The Camera Club has cards and prints of their original photos, so take home your favorites.
Start cleaning out your craft rooms, garages, basements and attics for previously-enjoyed artwork, art books and craft supplies to donate for y’Art Sale. We will accept donations August 17-21. Whether you donate something or not, come shop the sale Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 and help the Carroll Arts Center with one of our most enjoyable fundraisers!
Behind the Scenes
Calling all performers grades 6 to 8! We are holding auditions for “Once on This Island, Jr.” on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is $20 prior to auditioning, and will be deducted from the tuition once class begins. Go to our website at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org for more information.
If you aren’t already member of the Carroll County Arts Council yet, please consider joining. Members get a 10% discount on most programs.
Judy Morley is the executive director of the Carroll Arts Center. Reach her at judy@carrollcountyartscouncil.org.