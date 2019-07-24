Carroll’s talents will compete to open for up-and-coming country star Riley Green

For the first time, “Carroll’s Got Talent” is being paired with the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair, meaning the annual competition is taking place during the heavily attended event at the Carroll County Agriculture Center and the local winner will perform as an opening act for one of the fair’s national musical acts.
Carroll’s Got Talent, sponsored by the Carroll Arts Council, will take place July 31 at 6 p.m. on the Finch Stage.
The next day, the overall winner of the Carroll County talent competition will be the opening act for a concert that features country musician Riley Green as the headliner as well as local favorite Elly Cooke.
Tickets to Carroll’s Got Talent are $10 general admission and will be available at the gate or through the Arts Council at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410-848-7272.
In addition to the overall winner, judges will choose a winner in each age category. The audience will choose an audience-choice winner. All will receive cash prizes.
There are about 10 acts competing this year and it is a group of young performers ranging in age from 6 to 18, said organizer Linsdsay Sier.
Vocalists, instrumentalists and dancers make up the lion’s share of the acts, which must be no longer than 4 minutes and appropriate for a family audience.
Guests should plan to bring their own chairs for lawn seating.
Sier said that the competition is a chance to give performers a voice even if their lives don’t allow them to commit to a whole production or other scheduled performance venue.
“It gives anyone the opportunity from around here to show off a talent of any kind ... and come as they are and perform,” she said.
Riley Green
Green, the artist behind hit single “There Was This Girl” from the EP “In a Truck Right Now" will perform on the Finch Stage on Aug. 1.
The concert starts at 8 p.m. and doors open a 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through www.carrollcountyfair.com/buy-tickets.asp.
Green is an up-and-coming young start from Alabama who cut his musical chops spending time with his grandfather, Buford Green, who ran Golden Saw Music Hall.
“With a mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition, Riley’s original music has already tallied over 51 million streams to date,” according to a news release. He was named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “Artists You Need to Know.”
For tour dates and more information on Riley Green visit www.rileygreenmusic.com.
Cooke, a Local musician and alumna of the Westminster’s Got Talent competition will go on after the the Carroll’s Got Talent winner and before Green.
Cooke was the winner of Westminster’s Got Talent, the former name of Carroll’s Got Talent, in 2016 and has played the fair for the past four years.
Both a songwriter and performer, Cooke has been playing since she was a child, and has spun her love of country music into a career.