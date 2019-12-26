Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Dec. 27: Mike Moniodis, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3: Mike Moniodis, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Dec. 27: Hickory Wind, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Chuck and Ryan, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Dec. 28: Greg Gottleib, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Saturday, Dec. 28: Ashby Brothers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Greg Kneller, 7 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Dec. 28: Shane Speal, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Morning Sky, 5 p.m.
O’Lordan’s Irish Pub
14 Liberty St., Westminster
Saturday, Dec. 28: Mo Stringz, 9 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Dave DeMarco, 10 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Dec. 28: Gary Brown, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Ed Barney, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Dec. 27: Dean Crawford & the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Liquid Lucky, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party with Never Never, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3: Number One Cause, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Making Waves, 9 p.m.