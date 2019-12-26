xml:space="preserve">

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Dec. 27: Mike Moniodis, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3: Mike Moniodis, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Dec. 27: Hickory Wind, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Chuck and Ryan, 8:30 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Dec. 28: Greg Gottleib, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Saturday, Dec. 28: Ashby Brothers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Greg Kneller, 7 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Dec. 28: Shane Speal, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Morning Sky, 5 p.m.

O’Lordan’s Irish Pub

14 Liberty St., Westminster

www.olordansirishpub.com

Saturday, Dec. 28: Mo Stringz, 9 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Dave DeMarco, 10 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Dec. 28: Gary Brown, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Ed Barney, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Dec. 27: Dean Crawford & the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Liquid Lucky, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party with Never Never, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3: Number One Cause, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Making Waves, 9 p.m.

