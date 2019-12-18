xml:space="preserve">

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

Advertisement

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Dec. 20: Corey Jenkins, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27: Mike Moniodis, 6 p.m.

[More Maryland news] Hampstead man faces burglary charges after ransacking the former North Carroll High School

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Dec. 20: Mark Jacobs, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27: Hickory Wind, 8:30 p.m.

Island Green

1199 Pleasant Valley Road S., Westminster

[More Maryland news] Crowd rallies in Columbia as part of national movement to support impeachment of President Donald Trump

https://islandgreenfamilyfuncenter.com

Friday, Dec. 20: Ben Sherman, 7 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Dec. 21: Middle Sister, 9 p.m.

[More Maryland news] Howard school board ratifies contentious Clemens Crossing Elementary redistricting vote

Saturday, Dec. 28: Greg Gottleib, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Dec. 20: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: David French (magician), 6:30 p.m.

[More Maryland news] After Sykesville learning center closes without warning, clients and employees were left for a week to wonder

Saturday, Dec. 28: Ashby Brothers, 7 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Dec. 21: Christmas Sing-a-long with The Milkmen, 5 p.m.

O’Lordan’s Irish Pub

14 Liberty St., Westminster

[More Maryland news] Baltimore woman charged with drug distribution in Sykesville prison

www.olordansirishpub.com

Saturday, Dec. 21: Three Sheets and the Wind, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Mo Stringz, 9 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Dec. 20: Dixon Ulmer, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Dec. 21: Craig Cummings, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Gary Brown, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Dec. 20: Katanga, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Half Serious, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27: Dean Crawford & the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Saturday, Dec. 28: Liquid Lucky, 9 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement