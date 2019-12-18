Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Dec. 20: Corey Jenkins, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27: Mike Moniodis, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Dec. 20: Mark Jacobs, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27: Hickory Wind, 8:30 p.m.
Island Green
1199 Pleasant Valley Road S., Westminster
Friday, Dec. 20: Ben Sherman, 7 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Dec. 21: Middle Sister, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Greg Gottleib, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Dec. 20: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21: David French (magician), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Ashby Brothers, 7 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Dec. 21: Christmas Sing-a-long with The Milkmen, 5 p.m.
O’Lordan’s Irish Pub
14 Liberty St., Westminster
Saturday, Dec. 21: Three Sheets and the Wind, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Mo Stringz, 9 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Dec. 20: Dixon Ulmer, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Dec. 21: Craig Cummings, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Gary Brown, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Dec. 20: Katanga, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21: Half Serious, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27: Dean Crawford & the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Liquid Lucky, 9 p.m.