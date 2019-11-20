xml:space="preserve">

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Nov. 22: Transfusion Jazz, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29: Bill Hooper, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Nov. 15: Double Feature, 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, Nov. 22: Darla Jean and the Somethin’ or Others, 8:30 p.m.

Johanssons Dining House

4 W. Main St., Westminster

www.johanssonsdininghouse.com

Friday, Nov. 22: Skyla Burrell, 8:30 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Nov. 23: Twenty Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: Henry and Dave, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Saturday, Nov. 23: Mike Sharp, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29: Marshall Stone, 7 p.m.

O’Lordan’s Irish Pub

14 Liberty St., Westminster

www.olordansirishpub.com

Saturday, Nov. 23: Middle Sister, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: Chris Swam, 9 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Nov. 15: Virgil Cain, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: Raised by Wolves, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Nov. 23: Brahman Noodles, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Nov. 22: The Reckoning, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Number 1 Cause, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Half Serious, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29: Eclipse (Journey tribute), 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: UItimate Unchained (Van Halen tribute), 9 p.m.

