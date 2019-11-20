Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Nov. 22: Transfusion Jazz, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29: Bill Hooper, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Nov. 15: Double Feature, 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, Nov. 22: Darla Jean and the Somethin’ or Others, 8:30 p.m.
Johanssons Dining House
4 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Nov. 22: Skyla Burrell, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Nov. 23: Twenty Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30: Henry and Dave, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Saturday, Nov. 23: Mike Sharp, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29: Marshall Stone, 7 p.m.
O’Lordan’s Irish Pub
14 Liberty St., Westminster
Saturday, Nov. 23: Middle Sister, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30: Chris Swam, 9 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Nov. 15: Virgil Cain, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22: Raised by Wolves, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Nov. 23: Brahman Noodles, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Nov. 22: The Reckoning, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Number 1 Cause, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Half Serious, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29: Eclipse (Journey tribute), 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30: UItimate Unchained (Van Halen tribute), 9 p.m.