xml:space="preserve">
Twenty Dollar Prophet performs under the parking deck of the Westminster parking garage during a free concert. The band will be playing at Rafael's Restaurant in Westminster on Saturday, Nov. 16 and at Maggie's in Westminster on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Twenty Dollar Prophet performs under the parking deck of the Westminster parking garage during a free concert. The band will be playing at Rafael's Restaurant in Westminster on Saturday, Nov. 16 and at Maggie's in Westminster on Saturday, Nov. 23. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times file)

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

Advertisement

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Nov. 14: Heather Aubrey Lloyd and Kipyn Martin, 8 p.m.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

[More Maryland news] Carroll County Public Schools calendar set for 2020-21 with post-Labor Day start »

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Nov. 15: Mark Weinberg, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: Transfusion Jazz, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

[More Maryland news] Near posh Harbor East, Baltimore is razing public housing to build new homes. What’s that mean for tenants? »

Friday, Nov. 15: Double Feature, 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, Nov. 15: Radio Religion, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: Darla Jean and the Somethin’ or Others, 8:30 p.m.

[More Maryland news] Former NFL player charged with drug, weapons offenses in Glen Burnie »

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

Advertisement

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Nov. 16: Ben Sherman, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Twenty Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

[More Maryland news] Howard school board discusses new high school redistricting moves; decisions not final »

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Nov. 15: Chris Sacks, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Mike Sharp, 7 p.m.

O’Lordan’s Irish Pub

14 Liberty St., Westminster

www.olordansirishpub.com

[More Maryland news] Baltimore to stop taking public housing applications, citing average 5-year delay for those on wait list »

Saturday, Nov. 16: Third Wish, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Mo Stringz, 9 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Nov. 15: Virgil Cain, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: Raised by Wolves, 7 p.m.

Rafael’s Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Saturday, Nov. 16: Twenty Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Nov. 16: Charles William McClanahan, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: Brahman Noodles, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Nov. 15: Problem Child, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16: One Louder, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: The Reckoning, 9 p.m.

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Saturday, Nov. 23: Number 1 Cause, 9 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement