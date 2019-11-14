Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Nov. 14: Heather Aubrey Lloyd and Kipyn Martin, 8 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Nov. 15: Mark Weinberg, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22: Transfusion Jazz, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Nov. 15: Double Feature, 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, Nov. 15: Radio Religion, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22: Darla Jean and the Somethin’ or Others, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Nov. 16: Ben Sherman, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Twenty Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Nov. 15: Chris Sacks, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Mike Sharp, 7 p.m.
O’Lordan’s Irish Pub
14 Liberty St., Westminster
Saturday, Nov. 16: Third Wish, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Mo Stringz, 9 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Nov. 15: Virgil Cain, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22: Raised by Wolves, 7 p.m.
Rafael’s Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Saturday, Nov. 16: Twenty Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Nov. 16: Charles William McClanahan, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Brahman Noodles, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Nov. 15: Problem Child, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16: One Louder, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22: The Reckoning, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Number 1 Cause, 9 p.m.