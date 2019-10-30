Three Sheets and the Wind are scheduled to play at O'Lordan's in Westminster on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Three Sheets and the Wind are scheduled to play at O'Lordan's in Westminster on Saturday, Nov. 2. (BSMG)

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

Advertisement

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Nov. 7: Seth Glier, 7:30 p.m.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

[More Maryland news] At Columbia’s first movie theaters, famous musicians were known to catch an afternoon flick »

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Nov. 1: Tom Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8: Mike Moniodis, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

[More Maryland news] Redistricting in Howard County: A timeline of what’s happened and what’s to come this year »

Friday, Nov. 1: Dream Ticket, 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, Nov. 1: Dave DeMarco, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8: Rob Fahey, 8:30 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

Advertisement

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Nov. 2: Garrett Mabe, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Mark Baxter, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

[More Maryland news] Wilde Lake girls soccer beats River Hill in region championship »

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Nov. 1: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Magician David French, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Ashby Brothers, 7 p.m.

O’Lordan’s Irish Pub

14 Liberty St., Westminster

[More Maryland news] ‘Scary Mr. Craig’s house’ draws hundreds to Forest Hill neighborhood on Halloween »

www.olordansirishpub.com

Saturday, Nov. 2: Three Sheets and the Wind, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Ben and Elena, 9 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

[More Maryland news] In second redistricting work session, Howard school board addresses high schools »

Friday, Nov. 1: Code Red, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8: Tale Gunner, 7 p.m.

Rafael’s Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Friday, Nov. 8: Josh Saunder, 9 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Nov. 2: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Nov. 1: Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Never Never, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8: As If, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: CZ’s Expensive Hobby, 9 p.m.

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Sunday, Nov. 10: Ghost Sugar, 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement