Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Nov. 7: Seth Glier, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Nov. 1: Tom Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8: Mike Moniodis, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Nov. 1: Dream Ticket, 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, Nov. 1: Dave DeMarco, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8: Rob Fahey, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Nov. 2: Garrett Mabe, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Mark Baxter, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Nov. 1: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Magician David French, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Ashby Brothers, 7 p.m.
O’Lordan’s Irish Pub
14 Liberty St., Westminster
Saturday, Nov. 2: Three Sheets and the Wind, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Ben and Elena, 9 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Nov. 1: Code Red, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8: Tale Gunner, 7 p.m.
Rafael’s Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Nov. 8: Josh Saunder, 9 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Nov. 2: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Nov. 1: Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Never Never, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8: As If, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9: CZ’s Expensive Hobby, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10: Ghost Sugar, 7 p.m.