Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Oct. 25: Richard Walton, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1: Tom Lawrence, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Oct. 25: Vox, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: David Sparrow, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1: Dream Ticket, 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, Oct. 25: Better Weather, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1: Dave DeMarco, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Oct. 26: Who Knew?, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Garrett Mabe, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Oct, 25: Vail Brothers, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Magician David French, 6 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Oct. 26: Andrew Janosek, 5 p.m.
O’Lordan’s Irish Pub
14 Liberty St., Westminster
Saturday, Oct. 26: Twice Over, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Three Sheets and the Wind, 9 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Oct. 25: Midnite Run, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Eclipse, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1: Code Red, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Oct. 26: Pete Looney, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Oct. 25: Cold Gin, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Surreal, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1: Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Never Never, 9 p.m.