Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Oct. 25: Richard Walton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: Tom Lawrence, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Oct. 25: Vox, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: David Sparrow, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: Dream Ticket, 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, Oct. 25: Better Weather, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: Dave DeMarco, 8:30 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Oct. 26: Who Knew?, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Garrett Mabe, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Oct, 25: Vail Brothers, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Magician David French, 6 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Oct. 26: Andrew Janosek, 5 p.m.

O’Lordan’s Irish Pub

14 Liberty St., Westminster

www.olordansirishpub.com

Saturday, Oct. 26: Twice Over, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Three Sheets and the Wind, 9 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Oct. 25: Midnite Run, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Eclipse, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: Code Red, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Oct. 26: Pete Looney, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Oct. 25: Cold Gin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Surreal, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Never Never, 9 p.m.

