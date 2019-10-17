Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Oct. 17: Peter Mulvey, 8 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Oct. 18: Heather Aubrey Lloyd, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25: Richard Walton, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Oct. 18: Double Feature, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25: Vox, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Davis Sparrow, 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, Oct. 18: Kat & Lyle, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25: Better Weather, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Oct. 19: Another Day, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Who Knew?, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Saturday, Oct. 19: Ryan Mayersky, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct, 25: Vail Brothers, 7 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Oct. 19: Minus One, 5 p.m.
O’Lordan’s Irish Pub
14 Liberty St., Westminster
Saturday, Oct. 19: Matt McMullin, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Twice Over, 9 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Oct. 18: The Cindy Miller Band, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25: Midnight Run, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Eclipse, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Oct. 19: Ed Barney, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Pete Looney, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Oct. 18: Foreplay, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Timeless, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25: Cold Gin, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Surreal, 9 p.m.