Staci Samaras with the band Foreplay, shown performing for visitors during the Maryland Wine Festival at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster on Sept. 21, is playing at the Stables at Westminster on Friday, Oct. 18. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Oct. 17: Peter Mulvey, 8 p.m.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Oct. 18: Heather Aubrey Lloyd, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: Richard Walton, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Oct. 18: Double Feature, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: Vox, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Davis Sparrow, 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, Oct. 18: Kat & Lyle, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: Better Weather, 8:30 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Oct. 19: Another Day, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Who Knew?, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Saturday, Oct. 19: Ryan Mayersky, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct, 25: Vail Brothers, 7 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Oct. 19: Minus One, 5 p.m.

O’Lordan’s Irish Pub

14 Liberty St., Westminster

www.olordansirishpub.com

Saturday, Oct. 19: Matt McMullin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Twice Over, 9 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Oct. 18: The Cindy Miller Band, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: Midnight Run, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Eclipse, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Oct. 19: Ed Barney, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Pete Looney, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Oct. 18: Foreplay, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19: Timeless, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: Cold Gin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Surreal, 9 p.m.

