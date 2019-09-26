Carroll Nightlife: Entertainment from Sept. 26 through Oct. 6

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Sept. 26: Jez Lowe, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Tret Fure, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Sept. 27: Craig Rosendale, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Tarra Hoffman, 6 p.m.
Conah’s Bar and Grille
84 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Sept. 27: Many Buttrum, 7 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Sept. 27: Vox, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Mark Jacob, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Dream Ticket, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Brahman Noodles, 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, Sept. 27: Rob Fahey, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Perseverance Rise, 8:30 p.m.
Johanssons Dining House
4 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Sept. 27: Skyla Burrell, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Friday, Sept. 27: Frankie North Duo, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: David Sparrow, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Mark Miller, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Sept. 27: Ryan Mayersky, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Sept. 28: Peace Run, 5 p.m.
O’Lordan’s Irish Pub
14 Liberty St., Westminster
Saturday, Sept. 28: Matt McMullin, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Mo Stringz, 9 p.m.
Oscar’s Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Sept. 28: Green, 8:30 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Sept. 27: Bad Moon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4: Shadow Call, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Garrett Mabe, 7 p.m.
Rafael’s Restaurant
32 W. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Sept. 27: Josh Saunder, 9 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Sept. 28: Jay & Cyrus, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Joe Murray, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Sept. 27: The Reckoning, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Surreal, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 5: Revolver, 9 p.m.