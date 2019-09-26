Advertisement

Carroll Nightlife: Entertainment from Sept. 26 through Oct. 6

By Carroll County Times staff
Carroll County Times |
Sep 26, 2019 | 5:15 AM

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Sept. 26: Jez Lowe, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3: Tret Fure, 7:30 p.m.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Sept. 27: Craig Rosendale, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Tarra Hoffman, 6 p.m.

Conah’s Bar and Grille

84 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/ConahsBarandGrille

Friday, Sept. 27: Many Buttrum, 7 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Sept. 27: Vox, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Mark Jacob, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Dream Ticket, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Brahman Noodles, 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, Sept. 27: Rob Fahey, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Perseverance Rise, 8:30 p.m.

Johanssons Dining House

4 W. Main St., Westminster

www.johanssonsdininghouse.com

Friday, Sept. 27: Skyla Burrell, 8:30 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Friday, Sept. 27: Frankie North Duo, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: David Sparrow, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Mark Miller, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Sept. 27: Ryan Mayersky, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Sept. 28: Peace Run, 5 p.m.

O’Lordan’s Irish Pub

14 Liberty St., Westminster

www.olordansirishpub.com

Saturday, Sept. 28: Matt McMullin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Mo Stringz, 9 p.m.

Oscar’s Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, Sept. 28: Green, 8:30 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Sept. 27: Bad Moon, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: Shadow Call, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Garrett Mabe, 7 p.m.

Rafael’s Restaurant

32 W. Main St., Westminster

www.rafaelsrestaurant.com

Friday, Sept. 27: Josh Saunder, 9 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Sept. 28: Jay & Cyrus, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Joe Murray, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Sept. 27: The Reckoning, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28: Surreal, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5: Revolver, 9 p.m.

