Carroll Nightlife: Entertainment from Sept. 12 through Sept. 22

By Carroll County Times staff
Carroll County Times |
Sep 12, 2019 | 5:41 AM
People listen as the band Half Serious performs on stage during the carnival at the Harney Volunteer Fire Company. Half Serious is scheduled to play at the Stables at Westminster on Sunday at 4 p.m. (Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Sept. 12: Jean Rohe and Band, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Sept. 13: Ken Gutberlet, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: Steph and Dave, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Sept. 13: Ben Sherman, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Greg Kneller, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: Drew Stevyns, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: California Bob, 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, Sept. 13: John & Chay, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: Dawgone On, 8:30 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Sept. 14: 20 Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Ben Sherman, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Sept. 13: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Ashby Brothers, 7 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Sept. 14: Skribe, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Ragged Company, 5 p.m.

Oscar’s Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, Sept. 14: Bottom of the Fifth, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Pete Looney, 8:30 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Sept. 13: Dixon Ulmer Band, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: 33 RPM, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Sept. 14: Eve Larsh, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.

Serpent Ridge Vineyard

2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster

www.serpentridge.com

Saturday, Sept. 14: Stephen Gellman, 6 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Sept. 13: As If, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Pillbox/Angel Fire, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Half Serious, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: N1C, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Leather and Lace, 9 p.m.

