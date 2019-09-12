Carroll Nightlife: Entertainment from Sept. 12 through Sept. 22

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Sept. 12: Jean Rohe and Band, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Sept. 13: Ken Gutberlet, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: Steph and Dave, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Sept. 13: Ben Sherman, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Greg Kneller, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: Drew Stevyns, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21: California Bob, 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, Sept. 13: John & Chay, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: Dawgone On, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Sept. 14: 20 Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Ben Sherman, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Sept. 13: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Ashby Brothers, 7 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Sept. 14: Skribe, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Ragged Company, 5 p.m.
Oscar’s Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Sept. 14: Bottom of the Fifth, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Pete Looney, 8:30 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Sept. 13: Dixon Ulmer Band, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: 33 RPM, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Sept. 14: Eve Larsh, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.
Serpent Ridge Vineyard
2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster
Saturday, Sept. 14: Stephen Gellman, 6 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Sept. 13: As If, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Pillbox/Angel Fire, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Half Serious, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20: N1C, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Leather and Lace, 9 p.m.