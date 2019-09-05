Carroll Nightlife: Entertainment from Sept. 5 through Sept. 15

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Sept. 12: Jean Rohe and Band, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Sept. 6: Lenny Burridge, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13: Ken Gutberlet, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Sept. 6: Dream Ticket, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7: Johnny Cole, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13: Ben Sherman, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Greg Kneller, 8:30 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, Sept. 6: Better Weather, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13: John & Chay, 8:30 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Sept. 7: Justin Budeguez, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: 20 Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Sept. 6: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Sept. 7: Brahman Noodles, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Skribe, 5 p.m.
Oscar’s Alehouse
1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Saturday, Sept. 7: Ben Sherman, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Bottom of the Fifth, 8:30 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Sept. 6: Escape Goat, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13: Dixon Ulmer Band, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Sept. 7: Pete Looney, 4 p.m.
Serpent Ridge Vineyard
2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster
Saturday, Sept. 7: Madd Planet, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Stephen Gellman, 6 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Sept. 6: Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s Rivers Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7: Eclipse, 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13: As If, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Pillbox/Angel Fire, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Half Serious, 4 p.m.