Carroll Nightlife: Entertainment from Sept. 5 through Sept. 15

By Carroll County Times staff
Carroll County Times |
Sep 05, 2019 | 5:39 AM
The band Never Never, shown performing in Towson, will play at the Stables at Westminster on Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m. (Steve Ruark/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Sept. 12: Jean Rohe and Band, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Sept. 6: Lenny Burridge, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: Ken Gutberlet, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Sept. 6: Dream Ticket, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7: Johnny Cole, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: Ben Sherman, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Greg Kneller, 8:30 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, Sept. 6: Better Weather, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: John & Chay, 8:30 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Sept. 7: Justin Budeguez, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: 20 Dollar Prophet, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Sept. 6: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Sept. 7: Brahman Noodles, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Skribe, 5 p.m.

Oscar’s Alehouse

1438 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.oscarsalehouse.net

Saturday, Sept. 7: Ben Sherman, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Bottom of the Fifth, 8:30 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Sept. 6: Escape Goat, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: Dixon Ulmer Band, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Sept. 7: Pete Looney, 4 p.m.

Serpent Ridge Vineyard

2962 Nicodemus Road, Westminster

www.serpentridge.com

Saturday, Sept. 7: Madd Planet, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Stephen Gellman, 6 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Sept. 6: Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s Rivers Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7: Eclipse, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13: As If, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Pillbox/Angel Fire, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Half Serious, 4 p.m.

