Carroll Nightlife: Entertainment from March 5 through March 15

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, March 5: Seth Kibel & The Kleztet, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, March 6: Nick Staver, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 13: Dave Koronet, 6 p.m.
Coon Club
2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead
Saturday, March 6: Mickey Cucchiella (comedy), 8:30 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, March 6: Double Feature, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7: Toast, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13: Ben Sherman, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: Brahman Noodles, 8:30 p.m.
Frankie’s Bar and Grill
106 Main St., New Windsor
Saturday, March 7: Voodoo, 9 p.m.
Full Moon Pub & Grill
1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown
Friday, March 6: Better Weather, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13: Rob Fahey, 8:30 p.m.
Island Green
1199 Pleasant Valley Road S., Westminster
Friday, March 6: Greg Gottleib, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 13: Chris Swam, 7 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, March 7: Who Knew?, 9 p.m.
Market Tavern
7540 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, March 5: Garrett Mabe & Two Roads, 6 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, March 6: Chris Sacks, 7 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, March 6: Blue Line, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 13: Foreplay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: Burp the Cat, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, March 7: Craig Cummings, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, March 6: Eclipse, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 7: N1C, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 13: Making Waves, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: As If, 9 p.m.