Carroll Nightlife: Entertainment from March 5 through March 15

By Carroll County Times staff
Carroll County Times
Mar 05, 2020 6:28 AM

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, March 5: Seth Kibel & The Kleztet, 7:30 p.m.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, March 6: Nick Staver, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Dave Koronet, 6 p.m.

Coon Club

2855 Coon Club Road, Hampstead

www.facebook.com/hampstead.coonclub

Saturday, March 6: Mickey Cucchiella (comedy), 8:30 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, March 6: Double Feature, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: Toast, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Ben Sherman, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: Brahman Noodles, 8:30 p.m.

Frankie’s Bar and Grill

106 Main St., New Windsor

www.facebook.com/Frankies-Bar-Grill-1341889469286380

Saturday, March 7: Voodoo, 9 p.m.

Full Moon Pub & Grill

1100 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown

www.facebook.com/fullmoonpubgrill

Friday, March 6: Better Weather, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Rob Fahey, 8:30 p.m.

Island Green

1199 Pleasant Valley Road S., Westminster

https://islandgreenfamilyfuncenter.com

Friday, March 6: Greg Gottleib, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Chris Swam, 7 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, March 7: Who Knew?, 9 p.m.

Market Tavern

7540 Main St., Sykesville

www.facebook.com/MarketTavernSykesville

Thursday, March 5: Garrett Mabe & Two Roads, 6 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, March 6: Chris Sacks, 7 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, March 6: Blue Line, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Foreplay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: Burp the Cat, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, March 7: Craig Cummings, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, March 6: Eclipse, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: N1C, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Making Waves, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: As If, 9 p.m.

