Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Jan. 30: Tony Denikos, Angie Miller & Tom Fridrich, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Daniel Champagne, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Jan. 31: Ben Sherman, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Corey Jenkins, 6 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Jan. 31: Bill Park, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Greg Kneller, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Easy Six, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Gary Brown, 8:30 p.m.
Frankie’s Bar and Grill
106 Main St., New Windsor
Friday, Jan. 31: Deni Starr, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Starmaker, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Adam & Eric, 9 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Feb. 1: Justin B., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Wall & Frye, 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Jan. 31: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Jim Lewis, 7 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Feb. 8: One Blue Night, 5 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Saturday, Feb. 1: Rob Fahey & The Pieces, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: JamNation, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Dave Phenicie, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Feb. 1: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Ed Barney, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Jan. 31: Foreplay, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Carey Ziegler’s Expensive Hobby, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Revolver, 9 p.m.