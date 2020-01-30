xml:space="preserve">

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Jan. 30: Tony Denikos, Angie Miller & Tom Fridrich, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6: Daniel Champagne, 7:30 p.m.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Jan. 31: Ben Sherman, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7: Corey Jenkins, 6 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Jan. 31: Bill Park, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Greg Kneller, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7: Easy Six, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Gary Brown, 8:30 p.m.

Frankie’s Bar and Grill

106 Main St., New Windsor

www.facebook.com/Frankies-Bar-Grill-1341889469286380

Friday, Jan. 31: Deni Starr, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Starmaker, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Adam & Eric, 9 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Feb. 1: Justin B., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Wall & Frye, 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Jan. 31: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7: Jim Lewis, 7 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Feb. 8: One Blue Night, 5 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Saturday, Feb. 1: Rob Fahey & The Pieces, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7: JamNation, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Dave Phenicie, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Feb. 1: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Ed Barney, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Jan. 31: Foreplay, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Carey Ziegler’s Expensive Hobby, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7: Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: Revolver, 9 p.m.

