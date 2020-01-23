Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
Baldwin’s Station
7618 Main St., Sykesville
Thursday, Jan. 23: Bill Staines, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Tony Denikos, Angie Miller & Tom Fridrich, 7:30 p.m.
Black Ankle Vineyards
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy
Friday, Jan. 24: Richard Walton, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31: Ben Sherman, 6 p.m.
Conah’s Bar and Grille
84 E. Main St., Westminster
Monday, Jan. 27: Open mic night with Greg Kneller, 7 p.m.
The County Cork Wine Pub
1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg
Friday, Jan. 24: Chuck DeFontes, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Jon Perry, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Greg Kneller, 8:30 p.m.
Frankie’s Bar and Grill
106 Main St., New Windsor
Friday, Jan. 24: Dave DeMarco Duo, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31: Deni Starr, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Starmaker, 7 p.m.
Maggies
310 E. Green St., Westminster
Saturday, Jan. 25: Who Knew? 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Justin B., 9 p.m.
Maryland Mallet
2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster
Friday, Jan. 24: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.
Milkhouse Brewery
8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy
Saturday, Jan. 25: Jacob Panic, 5 p.m.
Players Bar & Grill
10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock
Friday, Jan. 24: Eclipse, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Rob Fahey & The Pieces, 7 p.m.
Red Shedman Brewery
13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy
Saturday, Jan. 25: Don’t Blame Us, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.
The Stables at Westminster
452 E. Main St., Westminster
Friday, Jan 24: Tale Gunner, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 25: The Few, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31: Foreplay, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Carey Ziegler’s Expensive Hobby, 9 p.m.