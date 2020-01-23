xml:space="preserve">

Bars and restaurants in and around Carroll County are home to a variety of local and area bands and performers. To help plan your night out, the Times has assembled this calendar of musical performances at local eateries. To have your restaurant or bar’s music lineup included in the calendar email to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

Baldwin’s Station

7618 Main St., Sykesville

www.baldwinsstation.com

Thursday, Jan. 23: Bill Staines, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30: Tony Denikos, Angie Miller & Tom Fridrich, 7:30 p.m.

Black Ankle Vineyards

14463 Black Ankle Road, Mount Airy

www.blackankle.com

Friday, Jan. 24: Richard Walton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31: Ben Sherman, 6 p.m.

Conah’s Bar and Grille

84 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/ConahsBarandGrille

Monday, Jan. 27: Open mic night with Greg Kneller, 7 p.m.

The County Cork Wine Pub

1716 Liberty Road, Eldersburg

www.thecorkpub.com

Friday, Jan. 24: Chuck DeFontes, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25: Jon Perry, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Greg Kneller, 8:30 p.m.

Frankie’s Bar and Grill

106 Main St., New Windsor

www.facebook.com/Frankies-Bar-Grill-1341889469286380

Friday, Jan. 24: Dave DeMarco Duo, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31: Deni Starr, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Starmaker, 7 p.m.

Maggies

310 E. Green St., Westminster

www.maggieswestminster.com

Saturday, Jan. 25: Who Knew? 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Justin B., 9 p.m.

Maryland Mallet

2800 Littlestown Pike, Westminster

www.marylandmallet.com

Friday, Jan. 24: Matt McMullin, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31: Brandon Robey, 7 p.m.

Milkhouse Brewery

8253 Dollyhyde Drive, Mount Airy

www.milkhousebrewery.com

Saturday, Jan. 25: Jacob Panic, 5 p.m.

Players Bar & Grill

10795 Birmingham Way, Woodstock

www.playersbargrill.com

Friday, Jan. 24: Eclipse, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Rob Fahey & The Pieces, 7 p.m.

Red Shedman Brewery

13601 Mill Road, Mount Airy

www.redshedman.com

Saturday, Jan. 25: Don’t Blame Us, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Safe Harbor, 4 p.m.

The Stables at Westminster

452 E. Main St., Westminster

www.facebook.com/atthestables

Friday, Jan 24: Tale Gunner, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 25: The Few, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31: Foreplay, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Carey Ziegler’s Expensive Hobby, 9 p.m.

