Whether you’ve been a patron of the arts for years, or you have a resolution to get acquainted with more contemporary artists, galleries across Carroll County are hosting shows and openings.
McDaniel College
The Rice Gallery at McDaniel College will soon be filled with the work of art and art history faculty members for the “Ninth Biennial Faculty Art Exhibition.”
The show opens Thursday, Jan. 30 and will be on view until Friday, Feb. 28. A reception with the artists will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. with a gallery talk at 6 p.m. All are free and open to the public.
“This exhibition is a rare opportunity to see the range and depth of works by select McDaniel faculty members,” the college writes in a news release.
Faculty members’ work spans genres from paintings by Steven Pearson to Chinese-styled watercolor and ink paintings by Susan Clare Scott to intermedia and digital art by Chloe Irla to photography by Walter Calahan, jewelry by Linda Van Hart, images and wall sculpture by Chinen Aimi, pottery and ceramics by Nicole Diem and mixed media by Nicole Ringel.
Pearson says of his Duralar drawings in the news release, “I combine fragments of my representational paintings created between 1995-2003, nonrepresentational renderings produced between 2003-2014, and current articles from various newspapers,” Pearson said. “The final renditions of fragmented and layered histories enact the ways that we collectively experience multiple temporalities in the present. Quoting my various bodies of work challenges both material and conceptual boundaries that determine fixed notions of artistic identity.”
Rice Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call 410-857-2595 for more information or visit www.mcdaniel.edu.
Carroll County Arts Council
In the Tevis Gallery at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster, “Consilience,” opened Jan. 14, gathering contemporary and abstract paintings from a group of nine artists associated with Frederick’s online Be Dot Gallery. Abstract artists and arts educator Calvin Edward Ramsburg served as the guest curator.
The show will be on display until Feb. 29. An artists’ reception will be held Jan. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Two current Ehxibits, “Cultivate & Fabricate,” which recognizes Carroll County Public Schools art teachers, and “The Sights We See” which collects works from the Sykesville Painting Club, are also on view until Feb. 29.
More information is available at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Off Track Art Gallery
Realistic landscape and still life painter Ona C. Martin’s work will be displayed at Off track Art Gallery in Westminster in a show titled "Preserving the Past."
The show opens Jan. 31 and runs through March 1. A reception with the artist will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. Off Track is located at 11 Liberty Street, Westminster.
She writes in an artist’s statement, “I use classical oil painting techniques in my landscape and still life paintings. I particularly enjoy and am inspired by almost anything ‘old,’ especially when it retains its original function. This leads me to paint landscapes containing aged but enduring buildings and gardens, and my still lifes often contain old but functional kitchen and garden items warmed by their acquired patinas from years of use.”
Martin maintains Hogpen Art Studio in a restored, weatherized, and comfortable hogpen/corncrib building on a former dairy farm dating from the 1880s, according to her bio. She takes commissions for work and studio visits can be scheduled by appointment only.
More information about martin’s work is available at www.hogpenartstudio.com. More information about Off Track Art Gallery is available at www.offtrackart.com.
Carroll Community College
“Masquerade: New Works by Jeremy Jirsa” opened in November, but the show which aims to “draw parallels between mental health and the increasingly ephemeral human experience” is on view until Feb. 1 in the Gallery in the Scott Center.
According to a news release from the college, Jirsa “utilizes instantly recognizable, iconic images such as the post-it note and takeaway bag to draw attention to the prevalence of the easily-discarded object, abandoned so quickly after being used and how this relates to our everyday lives.”
He serves as an adjunct professor at Carroll Community College, alongside other schools on the east coast. He can be found online at jeremyjirsa.com and on Instagram at @jeremyjirsa.
More information is available at www.carrollcc.edu/Arts-Event-Calendar.