‘There are amazing stories.’ Nine fallen Black soldiers will get headstones Saturday at Ellsworth Cemetery

Thomas Greul, executor, and Diane Boettcher, researcher, are among those with for the Community Foundation of Carroll County, working to keep the stories alive of the people buried at Ellsworth Cemetery, a Civil War-era burial plot, founded by Black soldiers. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

On Saturday, nine headstones marking the graves of seven Civil War soldiers and two World War I soldiers will be unveiled at Ellsworth Cemetery, a historic Black cemetery founded in 1876 just outside Westminster city limits on Leidy Road.

The ceremony will include a flag-raising, the singing of the national anthem and remarks from various speakers. Most important, it will bring recognition to the nine Black soldiers whose graves had been unmarked until now.

Advertisement

“It is really cool we are able to honor them this way,” said Diane Boettcher, a volunteer researcher with the Ellsworth Cemetery nonprofit. “We don’t want to let it be forgotten.”

Three hundred graves, the majority of them unmarked except for a white rebar cross, have been identified at Ellsworth, according to Thomas Greul, the executor of the nonprofit, who believes there could be many more on the 1-acre lot. He and Boettcher also know there are more veterans resting in the cemetery. It is just a matter of proving it to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to get the courtesy headstones.

Advertisement

“We have to prove they were in the military, did active duty or were honorably discharged, and that they are buried here,” Boettcher said. “That’s the hard part.”

Records for a Black cemetery are “not very thorough,” according to Boettcher. For the nine recognized on Saturday, Boettcher scoured documents at the Historical Society of Carroll County, read obituaries, looked for death certificates and even discovered confirmation of a burial in Ellsworth in pension records, where a widow had applied for her husband’s pension with a signed affidavit stating his death and where he was buried.

The best information, however, would be from families, she said. She is hoping family members will come forward to share their knowledge or stories of visiting the cemetery on holidays or weekends.

“Grandma taking me to Ellsworth to see family here or over there,” Boettcher said. “I would love to get that information.”

Family memories could also help identify other unmarked graves in the cemetery, not just veterans, she said,

“I would love to get to the point where everybody has a headstone,” Boettcher said.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

It was on a field trip to place flags on the graves of veterans with the Knights of Columbus chapter based at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester that Greul discovered the cemetery almost 10 years ago. Overgrown with weeds 4-feet high, “you couldn’t find anything,” Greul said.

“It broke my heart. They deserved better,” Greul said. “That’s why I started taking care of it.”

Advertisement

As executor of the cemetery’s nonprofit, which is under the umbrella of the Community Foundation of Carroll County, Greul oversees all decisions regarding the property. A $65,000 grant from the Maryland Historical Trust helped fund the ground-penetrating radar used to discover the graves and the removal of several large, decaying trees. Volunteers helped secure the headstones in place.

“So many people have helped. The historical society, the Carroll County Genealogical Society, Pipe Creek Civil War Round Table, Daughters of the Revolution,” Boettcher said. “The community came together.”

Both Greul and Boettcher would like to ensure that the cemetery will not fall into disrepair again. There is a plan to get the cemetery annexed by the City of Westminster, a move that would help with upkeep and would open up more grant possibilities, they said. There are also talks about incorporating the cemetery’s history into the public school system’s curriculum.

“There are amazing stories,” Boettcher said. “It’s fascinating.”

The USCT headstone Dedication Ceremony will take place Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Ellsworth Cemetery, 800 Leidy Road, Westminster.