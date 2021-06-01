Edelman: Time to return to Founding Fathers’ vision, ending the filibuster to strengthen majority rule | COMMENTARY

The Jan. 6 insurrection was, to quote NPR, “the culmination of weeks of incendiary rhetoric and increasingly feverish planning — much of which took place openly on websites popular with far-right conspiracy theorists” with “torrents of disinformation and outright lies about the results of the election. And those lies often came from the top arbiters of power in the Republican Party, notably President Donald Trump himself.” Some Republicans were quick to denounce the event and the president. Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said the “president’s conduct wasn’t merely reckless and destructive. It was a flagrant dereliction of his duty to uphold and defend the Constitution.” Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, “I want him out.” Other Republicans were just as pointed in their criticism of the President’s words and deeds.