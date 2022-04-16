Traditional blessing of bountiful food baskets adds to Easter celebrations in Carroll County

Baskets filled with meats, cheeses, eggs, bread and wine were blessed at Catholic churches around Carroll County Saturday in celebration and anticipation of Easter Sunday.

A tradition hailing from Eastern Europe, the blessing of traditional foods on the day before Easter celebrates the end of fasting and the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, religious leaders said.

“In the olden days, medieval times, you fasted from a lot of things,” said the Rev. Mark Bialek of St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster. “During Lent, there was no meat, eggs, fat. Easter was the first opportunity to eat them after 40 days.”

Today, strict fasting — no meat, eggs or dairy — is only required on two days, at the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday and at the end, on Good Friday, he said. Catholics also are asked to refrain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent.

“Obviously, our times have changed,” said Cathy Nusbaum, communications director for St. Joseph Catholic Community in Sykesville. “[The basket blessings are] a way to show the joy of Easter and celebrate breaking the fast from Lent.”

Many of the traditional foods that go into the basket are symbolic, according to Bialek. Hard-boiled eggs represent Christ’s resurrection; butter in the shape of a lamb represents Christ; bread represents the bread of life; and wine, the blood of Christ, Bialek said. Many baskets include a candle, too, to represent Christ as the light of the world.

“You can put anything in,” Nusbaum said. “Whatever the family is going to eat Easter Sunday. There’s lots of hams and potatoes. Candy is in there, too.”

At St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Manchester, everyone places their baskets, with the food unwrapped or opened, by the altar to receive a sprinkling of holy water and a blessing during a short service.

“Baskets are beautifully decorated, many with hand-embroidered cloth,” said the Rev. Michael Roach, of St. Bartholomew. “It is the best of everything.”

Once blessed, the foods are to be eaten after Easter Mass on Sunday.

“That’s the hard part, you have to wait,” said John Trainor of Manchester, who has had a basket blessed every Easter since he was a small boy.

Bialek, who is Polish, remembers his family Easter baskets from decades ago.

“Baskets are passed down from generation to generation,” he said. “It is part of the Easter celebration.”

Trainor, 70, and his wife now share the basket foods each Easter morning with their grandchildren.

“They definitely enjoy the Easter basket,” Trainor said. “I’m so happy [the church] kept the tradition. It makes the Easter morning more special.”

Even during the pandemic, the blessing of Easter foods continued. St. Bartholomew held a blessing outside, and St. Joseph held a virtual blessing, according to Nusbaum, during which people took pictures of their food.

“It is a beautiful custom. I look forward to it so much,” Roach said. “The blessing of Easter foods is one of the high points. I love it.”