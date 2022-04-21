Carroll County Master Gardeners host first Earth Day event at Krimgold Park

On a mild Tuesday afternoon earlier this month, Andrea Kowaleski held a potting party in the backyard of her Marriottsville home. Armed with hand trowels, soil and pots, the group of Carroll County Master Gardeners and friends made quick work of removing 38 native tree saplings, including wax myrtle, persimmon and Arizona cypress, from bags before loosening the dirt around their roots and planting them in pots.

“They need room to grow,” Kowaleski said. “People who receive them should keep them until the fall to plant ... not right now because of the hot sun.”

This tip, and more, will be readily available to attendees of the Carroll County Master Gardeners’ first Earth Day celebration at Woodbine’s Krimgold Park Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will feature games, a bird walk and plenty of information about everything from pollinators to proper mulching techniques to climate change. A plant clinic will also be held, and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and hand out free potted trees.

“We started planning this in January,” said Peggy Dash, co-chair of the event and a Master Gardener from Westminster. “It has been a team effort.”

An environmental scavenger hunt created by Dash will take participants around the park to find items such as a bat house and different tree types. The hunt is focused on helping children learn more about plants and their environment.

A children’s table will feature items that can be made from recycled materials, such as bee houses, bird feeders and planters.

“Toilet paper rolls can be mini-planters and buried in the ground with seeds in them,” Kowaleski said.

It is important to get children involved, according to John Hubbs, co-chair of the Earth Day event with Dash, and a Master Gardener from Woodbine.

“The next generation needs to know what all the threats are to the planet,” Hubbs said. “Few people really understand climate change and biodiversity loss. Not enough people are paying attention to it.”

The event will feature special appearances by Madame Butterfly (Dash) and Mother Earth (Kowaleski) and an hourlong bird walk.

“We’ve put a lot of energy and time into this,” Kowaleski said. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

In case of poor weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday at the same time.

“We are taking a big risk having it in mid-April, but Earth Day is April 22,” Hubbs said. “We’re praying for good weather.”

Kowaleski said everything at the potting party was donated by local businesses. Bartlett Tree Experts in Finksburg donated the saplings, Lowe’s in Westminster donated potting soil, and gallon pots came from Sun Nurseries in Woodbine.

“The donations make it even more of a community thing,” Kowaleski said. “We are hoping it will be a big success and next year even bigger.”