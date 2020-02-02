Through their Main Street business in Sykesville, a retired veteran and an art teacher are striving to establish a space where artists and aspiring artists alike can feel at home.
Married duo Sarah Dudek, an art teacher in Frederick County, and David Dudek, a retired Navy veteran, started their home interior business, Design of Mind, in 2017 but didn’t move into a brick-and-mortar location until Nov. 1. The store is located at 7606 Main St., in the former Liberty Shop space.
David creates various types of pieces, from art frames to tables, and he says he can usually complete them in about a month.
“Being able to ask us can you build this or can you build that and not feel like they’re going to be like totally robbed out of the bank,” Sarah said. “We want to give our community quality work at a reasonable price.”
David is able to craft one-of-a-kind furniture that offers many of his customers a sense of nostalgia, according to Sarah.
“A lot of people say this is what draws them sometimes into the stores," Sarah said, “they might see a piece of furniture or something that reminds them of like their grandmoms, or someone in our family had that piece of furniture in our house, because we have stuff that we redo that he knows from probably the 1970s.”
David first learned his craft from a vocational program for woodworking and carpentry at South Carroll High School. Soon after, David enlisted in the Navy, where he served for 23 years helping to build planes. Then he spent five years as a stay-at-home dad after the birth of the couple’s twin boys, Gavin and Grant.
David returned to woodworking as he was searching for a hobby to pursue.
“I like to work with my hands a lot,” David said. “I would put together an airplane and then I would see it fly so I would get self-gratification out of seeing a finished product.”
Both David and Sarah were born and raised in Carroll County, and they’re dedicated to using their family business to not only bring more art to Sykesville but also highlight artists already there.
“The one really big, important thing that we do is, with me being an art teacher, we support local art," Sarah said. “So we feature, right now, currently four artists in the store.”
According to Sarah, the store sells products made by a blacksmith, a tapestry artist, a watercolor artist and an abstract artist. The store also sells products from a local woman that they refer to as “the lavender lady” who commonly sells her lavender products at the Sykesville Farmers Market.
The couple have many goals that they’re looking toward for the business; one of those goals is adding an art class this spring.
“We also may consider bringing in some artists — like the artists whose work we have in the store — we might have those artists run one of the classes, but primarily I want to be able to do them because I’m an art teacher," Sarah said.
Sarah used to teach an art camp at the Merritt Athletic Club in Eldersburg for seven summers, and she hopes to teach the same things she taught there, such as painting, drawing and watercolors, in her art classes.
The couple also hope to branch out more into the community, doing interior designing and consulting. The hope to “be a place in the community that people can come to and trust us with their design needs,” Sarah said.
Design of Mind is open for appointments only Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it’s open for walk-in customers Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 443-547-3256.