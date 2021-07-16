Kevin Dayhoff: With Pride, Westminster celebrates diversity’s common sense

It was around that time that Westminster, under the leadership of the Westminster Parks and Recreation Department and its director, Abby Gruber, began to bring back several of the community’s annual events after a year in which almost all public events were canceled in an effort to scale back and reduce the deadly effects of the COVID-19 virus. Recent events have included the Wine Stroll, the Flower and Jazz Festival, and the Beer and BBQ Stroll. The Beer and BBQ Stroll in June was the first event in a year to be held on Main Street in Westminster.