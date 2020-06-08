Carroll County reports seven new coronavirus cases in three days; three deaths

Only seven new cases of COVID-19 over a span of three days were reported in Carroll County, according to data released by the health department on Monday afternoon. That’s one-fifth the number of positive tests the county has been averaging for Mondays over the past two months.
There were, however, three deaths from the disease — two residents of elder care facilities and one member of the community at large, according to the Carroll County Health Department, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 115.
Carroll County has seen 991 coronavirus cases, up from 984 on Friday. Typically, the Monday data reflecting three days of testing and reporting, has been significantly higher. Over the past two months, the first report following a weekend has ranged from 23 new cases to 51 (including data recorded Tuesday, May 26, following the long Memorial Day weekend). The average number of new cases has been 35.
The new positive tests reported Monday consisted of four members of the community not associated with a congregate living faciity, as well as a resident at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, a staff member at Fairhaven in Sykesville and a staff member at Longview Nursing Home in Manchester.
Additionally, two members of Fairhaven’s staff who live outside of Carroll also test positive but their numbers are not reflected in Carroll County’s coronavirus statistics. Also, two cases previously listed as resident cases at Fairhaven were reclassified as Carroll County staff cases. Fairhaven has seen 45 resident cases, 29 staff cases (eight of whom live in Carroll) and 15 fatalities.
In total, 549 of the 991 Carroll County cases, and 103 of the 115 deaths, have been people living or working in congregate living facilities. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
But the virus threatens people of any age. As of Monday, the county has confirmed 442 community cases. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 23 are in the 10-19 range; 62 are 20-29 years old; 66 are 30-39; 73 are 40-49; 124 are 50-59; 61 are 60-69; 14 are 70-79; and 12 are 80-89. Of the 442 community cases, 217 are women and 225 are men.
The health department considers 282 people to be recovered from the disease — up by three since Friday. The number of hospitalizations for the disease remained at 70, the same number it has been for the past week.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 351 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 231, Mount Airy with 164, Manchester with 73, Taneytown with 35, Hampstead with 34, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.