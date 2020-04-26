South Carroll group provides drive-thru food

The Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) of South Carroll County group took a step in helping the community amid the coronavirus pandemic by holding drive-thru food pantries in Gamber and Eldersburg on Sunday.
The group was initiated by Carroll County Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, and state Sen. Katie Fry Hester, who represents legislative District 9, about a month ago. They put together a survey that identified food as the dominant need.
A drive-thru food pantry was held at Calvary United Methodist Church in the morning and at St. Joseph Catholic Community in the afternoon. Food for some 150 families was available at each location was donated by the Indian Origin Network of Howard County. Each family received about 20 pounds of food.
The COAD of South Carroll County plans to do more.
“This effort is requirement-driven and as these pantries are needed I believe the COAD will focus on those opportunities as well as other requirements that become apparent,” Rothstein said via email.
Beth Gray, a member of the COAD team who said its goal is to help “struggling neighbors and to fine-tune the efforts of many to reach maximized needs with limited resources,” noted that the organization has helped jumpstart the St. Joseph’s Catholic Community food pantry.
“Now that the COAD group has assisted to get them running again, they intend to host two additional modified pop-up pantries [on] two consecutive Saturdays, May 2 and May 9. 2-4 p.m.,” Gray said via email. “These events will be provided for by Carroll Food Sunday resources and Maryland Food Bank.”