The Community Media Center will hold a special Veterans Oral History Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Community Media Center, 1301 Washington Road, Westminster.
The Veterans Oral History Collection Day is an opportunity for Carroll County veterans to share their personal accounts of military service with the rest of our community. The goal of the project is to recognize local veterans, honor them for their service and preserve their memories for future generations.
Local veterans interested in sharing their story must contact the Community Media Center at 410-386-4415 to schedule an interview time. Interviews will be scheduled by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To be included in the project, the center asks for appointments to be scheduled Oct. 9 or earlier.
The videotaped interviews will part of a special all-day broadcast on cable Channels 19 and HD-1086 on Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The interviews will also become a part of the Carroll County History Project’s permanent online video archives at www.carrollhistory.org.
The Carroll County History Project is an ongoing effort to preserve the history of Carroll County, Maryland by collecting videotaped memories of people who live here. This permanent oral history archive contains the personal accounts of local residents and their stories of the people, places and events that shaped Carroll County.
For additional information, please email History@carrollmediacenter.org or call 410-386-4415.