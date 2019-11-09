On Monday, Nov. 11, the Community Media Center (CMC) will observe Veteran’s Day with a special broadcast featuring interviews with Carroll County veterans. The all-day broadcast will start at 9 a.m. on Channel HD-1086 and on cable Channel 19.
The special broadcast will include interviews with veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a CMC news release. Some individuals saw combat, while others served in support roles, and many had friends who gave the ultimate sacrifice. These important personal accounts can provide powerful insights into the experiences of our local veterans.
The goal of the Veterans Oral History Collection is not only to honor the courage and sacrifice of local veterans, but also to preserve their memories and create a lasting resource to help educate future generations. Their personal accounts help bring history to life, adding a context and perspective that you can’t find in a textbook.
Charles Harrison, vice chair of the CMC Board of Directors said, “I’m so glad we’re doing things like this. I participated in the project a few years ago and have had the pleasure of conducting some of these interviews. It has such a positive impact. I’ve seen the sense of pride veterans display when they are recognized and asked to share their experiences.”
In addition to the Veteran’s Day broadcast, CMC has scheduled veteran’s oral history programming blocks on HD-1086 every Monday and Friday at 9 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. through the end of the year. Viewers can watch interviews with Carroll County Veterans and the Carroll County History Project’s other interview collections online by visiting www.carrollhistory.org.