Westminster business Q&A: Amy’s Laundry owner learned numerous ‘fantastic lessons’ during pandemic

There were so many fantastic lessons. We always knew we were essential, but thankfully in the early days of the pandemic the government acknowledged our essentiality which allowed us to stay open. We learned that we were doing a great deal very well, but that there were still areas that could be improved. We learned that customers were scared but so thankful that there was a safe place to go and wash clothes. We learned that without a dedicated staff, there was no business. And we were reminded that God is in control, and that while we always do what is logical and prudent, we do not have the final say. We learned that even when we were OK, that just outside our doors there was loss, and pain. Most importantly, we learned to love this community even more, because while our concern was for them, their concern was for us.