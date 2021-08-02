Taneytown business Q&A: After bleak outlook when COVID struck, Georges on York B&B owners ‘busier than ever’

Georges on York Bed & Breakfast opened on July 9, 2018 after a year-long renovation of the “Baumgardner House.” Georges on York B&B offers a mix of comfortable elegance in the historic setting of the 1870s era home. All through the renovation of the home we paid close attention to maintaining the history of the house while blending the modern amenities and comforts that today’s travelers expect. The inn is a great location for those looking for a weekend getaway, those coming to the area to attend a wedding or event, planning a college visit, and for business travelers coming to visit one of Carroll County’s many corporate sites.