Sykesville business Q&A: A Likely Story ‘was able to change and adapt quickly’ amid COVID pandemic

We had to close our doors for three months and lay off our entire staff. We were able to do online sales (one good thing was that many people did not realize we had an online storefront, so our online store increased by over 300%) with shipping and free local deliveries. A very large part of our business is our events. Author tours, book fairs, and book clubs had to be canceled and changed. With our partnerships we were able to convert many of our events to virtual events. Author visits and book clubs and book chats were done via streaming sources and we also were able to have some book clubs in the park.