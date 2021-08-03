Manchester business Q&A: Dutch Corner owner met ‘another generation of our community’ through carryout during pandemic

The biggest step was stepping out of my comfort zone. The survival of the ever-changing business model was to open myself up to accepting that anything is possible. Our customer base really changed. The older community stayed home. Now that the commuter families were working from home, we met another generation of our community. Adapt! With the help of the Carroll County grants, the payroll protection program, and the business partners we were able to quickly make some very needed changes. On the day of the shutdown announcement, one of our college students, Nate, sent me a text saying he will be our delivery driver. Our food service company, Sysco, dropped the minimum order for delivery, connected us to Pop Menu for the online ordering and updated our menu and very outdated website.