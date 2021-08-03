Manchester business Q&A: Dutch Corner owner met ‘another generation of our community’ through carryout during pandemic

For nearly 70 years, the Dutch Corner Restaurant, at 3154 Main St. in Manchester, has been a breakfast/lunch staple for those in northern Carroll County.
Susan L. Rill took over the restaurant some two decades ago and faced unprecedented challenges with the arrival of COVID-19. With challenges came opportunities, however, as an entirely new set of customers were exposed to the restaurant.
We caught up with Rill to see how Dutch Corner made it through the pandemic.
When did your business open and what is it most known for?
The Dutch Corner Restaurant was established circa 1952. In December 2000, I took ownership. One of the Dutch traditions we carried on is our Happy Cake. Young families bring their children in for our Happy cakes. Over the past 20 years it has been amazing to serve our community as they grow from kids eating happy cakes to graduations and more. What an honor it is to witness our community growing and to meet the children of the young adults.
What role does your business play in your community?
All of us at Dutch serve the community beyond serving breakfast. We help connect resources, pet sit, run errands, etc. My favorite was when an older gentleman needed a ramp so his wife could come home from Long View. Mr. Phil called me Susie. So I made a call to Mr. Vito, gave his address and by the next morning the ramp was completed for the homecoming.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your business?
COVID created a whirlwind for Dutch Corner. The first two weeks were crazy hard. The emptiness of our restaurant was daunting. Then an amazing process started. Our Dutch Corner team pulled together as each individual added ideas on how to make this happen. The kitchen got rearranged to accommodate the 100% carryout. And then the phone started ringing and ringing. As the shock wore off, our community made a decision to support the small business and keep their doors open. Personally, I have never gotten as much carryout as I did in the past 16 months. In the second quarter of 2020 we experienced a 48.9% reduction in sales. Managing our food was my priority. Our Dutch Corner team was determined and it showed loud and clear every day.
What steps did you take to help your business survive the pandemic? Did you secure state/federal grants?
The biggest step was stepping out of my comfort zone. The survival of the ever-changing business model was to open myself up to accepting that anything is possible. Our customer base really changed. The older community stayed home. Now that the commuter families were working from home, we met another generation of our community. Adapt! With the help of the Carroll County grants, the payroll protection program, and the business partners we were able to quickly make some very needed changes. On the day of the shutdown announcement, one of our college students, Nate, sent me a text saying he will be our delivery driver. Our food service company, Sysco, dropped the minimum order for delivery, connected us to Pop Menu for the online ordering and updated our menu and very outdated website.
As a business owner, what did you learn about yourself, your employees and/or your customers during the pandemic?
I very quickly learned that our Dutch team and our business partners were willing to do whatever needed to be done. Not only did our customers encourage us and share suggestions and ideas, they are also very generous to our staff. I am honored to have our Dutch Corner family.
Once we began to emerge from the pandemic, what changes made out of necessity did you do away with and what changes worked so well you will continue?
As we emerge from the pandemic, we are continuing to update and add improvements to our operation. I now realize how far behind we were with technology. Seeing the impact of the new point of sale system and other updates is allowing us to be in a more solid position in the future.
After a most uncertain 15 months for businesses, how do you feel your business is positioned for the future?
Not only did the Carroll County grant monies allow us to survive, we are now positioned to grow our business in several different areas. We are very excited that The Bus Stop Express has opened in the north side of our building. Later this month we will be adding evening hours and night fare to accompany the delicious ice cream creations. And will you see Dutch Corner at the Carroll County Fair this summer? You betcha!