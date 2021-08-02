Hampstead business Q&A: Owner says Outlaw BBQ’s ‘strong foundation’ became stronger during pandemic

One of the changes that had to be made and has continued since the start is having to warehouse larger amounts of inventory to be sure that we had the items that we needed to continue to operate. With instability of inventory and rapid fluctuation of wholesale prices we have to forecast our inventory more on a monthly level than a weekly level. We also had periods of time where we were unable to get beef or chicken wings. During those times we had to take items off our menu and wait until they became available. We also put a food truck on the road this spring to assist with COVID restricted events. The response of the truck has been so strong we are going to continue booking it.