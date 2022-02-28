Chick chat: Westminster shop helps would-be chicken raisers learn everything they need to know

Appropriately, chicks peeped and chirped throughout the Chick Chat event Friday at Carroll County Ag Center in Westminster.
As the chicks “chatted” in Burns Hall under heat lamps in metal tubs, folks gathered to learn more about raising chickens, including what is needed to take some baby chicks home.
For more than a dozen years, Bowman’s Feed & Pet in Westminster and Purina, a national animal feed and supplement provider, have hosted the event in Westminster. It has grown in popularity each year, according to Dale Bowman, a third-generation owner of Bowman’s Feed & Pet, along with his brother, Dirk Bowman.
“Whether people want to raise chickens as a hobby or raise them for eggs, it is an opportunity to learn what it takes to do that,” Dale Bowman said. “A lot of stories come from the coop. Chickens are entertainment.”
Bowman discussed everything from the importance of proper temperature to coop size, food types and predators during his 30-minute talk.
“They don’t need a lot of space, like cattle or horses, and from start to finish, they hatch the first egg in 18 weeks,” Dale Bowman said. “They don’t require, or even need, a lot of attention.”
Chickens are not the cleanest animals, Dale Bowman said, and it is important to wash hands before and after handling the birds. He advised the crowd to keep a separate set of muck boots for entering and cleaning the coop and to be wary of visiting chicken owners so as not to spread diseases between flocks.
Members of Fine Feathered Friends 4-H Club were on hand to answer questions and had posters explaining different chicken breeds and common diseases. A poster also explained how to butcher a chicken. Many more people are becoming interested in raising meat chickens, according to Darlene Welsh, founder and leader of the club for 20 years.
“I don’t really trust store-bought chicken. It’s flimsy,” said Calvin Myers, 17, a 4-H member and chicken raiser for nine years. “We raise our own meat chickens. We’ve even raised a turkey.”
While those who raise meat chickens only have their birds for a short time, egg-layers can live to be 10 years old or older, Dale Bowman said, though they may only lay eggs consistently for about three years.
“Chickens are good for kids,” Dale Bowman said. “They are pretty easy and don’t require a lot of time.”
Hoping to add a little “farm life” next year to her new home in Manchester, Harper Mansbridge attended the Chick Chat to learn all she could.
“I’ve worked with chickens before, but only for a short time,” Mansbridge said. “I did not know about not mixing young guys with big guys. I figured they would work together.”
Brittany Owens of Finksburg and her family also attended to purchase their first chickens, though their outside coop is not quite finished, according to her children.
“We’ve been in our house three years now and decided this was the year,” said Owens, holding a box of chicks that would stay inside under a heat lamp until fully feathered. “They’re going home tonight. We’re ready.”