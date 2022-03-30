Century High’s Opening Knights ready to razzle dazzle as they present ‘Chicago’ this weekend

Mackenzie Houldson, left, playing Roxie Hart, performs in a dress rehearsal of the Century High School Opening Knights Drama Club production of "Chicago" Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Audiences will be transported back to the roaring 1920s this weekend and next, as Century High School’s Opening Knights drama club presents the musical “Chicago.”

The show opens tonight and will be the school’s first live musical production since fall 2019.

Lucas Hewitt, co-director and a math/drama teacher at Century, said he chose “Chicago” for the school’s next production just after the fall 2019 musical ended.

“It has been in my head quite a long time,” Hewitt said. “I am so happy with it. We are doing a lot of unique things.”

The theater group’s goal, he said, is to give the audience the “feel of the 1920s and the Jazz age.” Audiences are not just watching the show, but participating in it, too.

“I really like to go all out,” Hewitt said. “I want to give the audience an experience of being somewhere and doing something different.”

The trip begins when audience members enter the school and find cast members in period costume mingling with the crowd. The theater entrance is decorated with giant marquee covered in lights, created specifically for the show. Once inside the theater, decorated with 1920s posters and red velvet drapes, guests will be entertained by six vaudeville acts, such as Madame Irene, the Talking Dummy and Danger Jones.

Before the main show begins, strolling candy girls will offer various snacks to enjoy.

The cast was all in, researching appropriate hairstyles, costumes and language.

“I’ve been looking up 1920s slang,” said senior Katy Crispens, who as a pre-show candy girl carries a sparkling change purse and a tray full of snacks. “I’ve never said ‘Bees Knees’ so much before.”

Featuring hit songs such as “All That Jazz” and “When You’re Good to Momma,” the musical tells the story of two murderers, Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, and their quest for media attention. It’s a fast-paced show filled with jazzy music, and lots and lots of dance.

According to choreographer Adrianne Holocker everyone was at “a different place” in their dancing ability.

“Coming back from COVID, a lot of people had never done a show before,” Holocker said. “It took time to get comfortable. They worked so hard.”

Sadie Ramsland, 17, a senior, found herself learning a lot of new dance steps as the main character Velma Kelly.

“I knew how to dance, but I’ve never had dance lessons,” she said.

Ramsland said the show is fun and challenging. Inside the jail set it can be “hard to see” and maneuver in the dark, she added.

“We have glow tape so we don’t fall,” Ramsland said.

For senior Mackenzie Houldson, 18, who plays the role of Roxie Hart, the experience has been “a dream.”

“It’s been a struggle getting everything together but we’re in the final stretch and it has been so fun,” Houldson said. “I’m so proud of everybody. Everybody stepped up and rose to the occasion.”

Century’s School Resource Officer Harvey Demonte will make a special appearance in the show. He told Hewitt a few years ago he would love a small part in a production.

“I’m not nervous,” Demonte said. “I’m up there, onstage with the kids having fun.”

Throughout the dress rehearsal on Monday, Hewitt and Holocker whooped and hollered with excitement as the cast performed. They hope the show will “Razzle Dazzle” everyone, as its famous song says.

“Chicago” opens Thursday and runs April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 p.m. at Century High School, 355 Ronsdale Road, Sykesville. Purchase tickets at https://centurydrama.com/.