Kristen Landsman’s skillfully rendered artwork portraying two children sledding in the snow was selected for the front of Carroll Community College’s 2019 holiday card, according to a news release from the school.
The Westminster native, whose art was also chosen for the card in 2018, is the first student to win the annual contest in consecutive years.
“My artwork was inspired by the many times during my childhood when I would go sledding with my brother and cousins over the holidays,” said Landsman. “We shared a lot of laughs. Those moments are some of my fondest memories.”
Landsman, a third semester visual arts major, lives in Westminster and is a 2018 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She expects to graduate from Carroll in fall 2020 and transfer to MICA or a similar college to pursue a career in art, according to the release.
“The candidate pool for the 2019 Holiday Card contest was exceptional. Kristen’s submission stood above the others again this year,” James D. Ball, president of Carroll Community College, said in the release. “Kristen is very talented and deserving, and she thoughtfully conveyed the ‘May Laughter Brighten your Holiday Season’ theme in her artwork. I couldn’t be more proud of Kristen, and I’m delighted to showcase her artwork with the College’s friends, students, employees and retirees.”