Q&A: Carroll County teacher Sarah Watcher on winning Joan Develin Coley Award

A: My third grade teacher, Mrs. Will, inspired me to be a teacher. When I was in her class she always made me feel special and loved. She let me help her with a lot of things in her classroom and I knew that I wanted to be like her when I grew up. My mom is also a teacher and when I was in Elementary School my parents made me a classroom in our basement. I used to love to play school with my little sisters and I couldn’t wait for the day when I had a real classroom of my own. As I continued to grow and have other amazing teachers, my desire to be in the classroom grew. As a student it was obvious which teachers put their heart into their job. They made you feel important and like your dreams mattered to the world. They motivated me to push myself and never give up. I knew I wanted to do that for kids one day.