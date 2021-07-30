21 things to do in ‘21: A post-pandemic guide to a fun summer and fall in Carroll County

Carnivals. Fire company carnivals are synonymous with summer in Carroll County. The food, the rides, the games, the camaraderie. For the second summer in a row, however, COVID-19 has seriously disrupted the schedule. One year after all 11 traditional fire company fundraising carnivals were canceled, seven had to be canceled again. Sykesville was scheduled to hold its carnival, as per usual, in June. The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company carnival is set for Aug. 15-21, pretty much its typical time frame, although it will be held on the campus of the old North Carroll High School this year because of construction at the fire hall. Generally, Hampstead is the final carnival of the season but not this year, when one, if not two, carnivals will follow it. The Gamber & Community Fire Company will have its carnival around Labor Day, from Sept. 3-11, rather than around Memorial Day. The Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Carnival couldn’t be held at its usual July time, but officials were hoping to schedule something for September.