‘It’s fun to see haunted things’: Carroll County welcomes Halloween season with spooky events, family fun

Flood Zone’s Pumpkins for Pumpkins Fundraiser will run from Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. to Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. as Flood Zone partners with Tanner’s Touch Foundation to support a local child from Hampstead battling cancer. All proceeds from entries and voting donations will support The Tanner’s Touch Foundation. People are encouraged to decorate a pumpkin any way they like, and enter it to be voted on. The entry fee is $25, but additional donations by entrants are welcomed and encouraged. Email floodzonebrewery@gmail.com for donation letter requests if needed. All entered pumpkins must be delivered to Flood Zone by 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for most votes.