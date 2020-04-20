‘We are a trusted source’: Carroll County Public Library strives to keep serving, even with doors closed

“Whether it’s how to build a new deck on the back of their house or what plants they put in their gardens or how to cook a special meal because a new person in their family is vegan or gluten free,” Berstler said, “they know they can come to us. We are a trusted source. The information has been vetted and researched. There is a saying that Google will give you 10,000 answers but the library will give you the right one.”