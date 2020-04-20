‘We are a trusted source’: Carroll County Public Library strives to keep serving, even with doors closed

On this National Library Week, observed from April 19 to 25, the Carroll County Public Library system is devoted to providing vital resources for the community — even during the coronavirus pandemic, with library branches closed and people staying put in their homes, social distancing.
“In normal times, public libraries are that place where people gather, interact, discover and explore,” said Andrea Berstler, executive director of CCPL. “This is not a normal time. Because people must be physically separate and because they are searching for ways to connect, the library’s role as the heart of the community means it is more important, more crucial that we do all we can to be accessible.”
And that must now be done without community members ever setting foot into a building.
All library branches have been closed since mid-March, along with nonessential businesses, as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Currently, movies, television series, comics, graphic novels, music, books, magazines and audiobooks, for all age groups, can be streamed for free with a library card. And since physically closing, the library has increased the number of digital titles available, the number of platforms available and monthly limits to customers. And those interested can also get a digital card, which gives access to almost all of the digital content.
CCPL is also offering virtual programs using the library’s Facebook pages. These programs include activities for multiple age groups, including book clubs, teen gaming tournaments, children’s activities and travel. Plus, “Our tech tools include language learning through Mango, multiple databases for homework help and genealogy research from Ancestry,” said Lisa Picker, director of communications for CCPL.
And the library, which normally provides 3D printing services at all of its branches, now has those printers making desperately needed personal protective equipment.
“Now, more than ever before, the library is needed, and we are doing all we can to be there for the community,” Berstler said.
‘So much more’ than books
CCPL, with branches in Eldersburg, Finksburg, Mount Airy, North Carroll, Taneytown and Westminster, is one of the most highly regarded libraries in the nation. In fact, CCPL was recently named a four-star library for the second year in a row by Library Journal, which reviews library services.
And Carroll Countians love their libraries. In fact, CCPL’s circulation per capita ranks first in Maryland.
But besides the books, lots of books, “there is so much more,” Berstler said. There’s the 3D printers. There’s a robot named Pepper. There are concerts and arts and crafts. There and STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — activities and access to computers. There is the Summer Reading program, which hit a five-year high this past year with 9,982 young readers. And there are Battle of the Books competitions to keep those same young minds excited about reading.
And, as one library patron excitedly proclaimed, “You can now get your passport there!” Notary services, too.
“Whether it’s how to build a new deck on the back of their house or what plants they put in their gardens or how to cook a special meal because a new person in their family is vegan or gluten free,” Berstler said, “they know they can come to us. We are a trusted source. The information has been vetted and researched. There is a saying that Google will give you 10,000 answers but the library will give you the right one.”
According to Berstler, Carroll Countians are broad in what they want to learn and experience. And CCPL responds to those interests with varied classes and programs. Yoga and meditation? Check. Chess? Check. Live music with dulcimers and harps? Check. Adult trivia? Check. Adult writing groups and book clubs? Check. Knitting, crocheting and quilting? Check.
And it goes on and on.
Then there are what one would expect from a library — story times with children gathered around. But, “It’s not just a story time,” said Erin Mullinix of Cozy Cottage Child Care in Taneytown, who incorporates the library’s many programs into her own childcare program.
Before the pandemic, the children in her care were among those gathered for the ABCs and 123s program at the Taneytown branch one winter day. Under the direction of Kayla King, a children’s department library associate, the children not only experience a story, but music, a parachute game and the joy of romping around in homemade fairy wings — all done with a consistent emphasis on numbers, letters and colors.
“It’s free. It’s planned out for you,” said Mullinix, who has also made use of the library’s Bookmobile, bringing books for those in her care right to her doorstep.
During the pandemic, Mullinix has temporarily closed her childcare, but still sees the library as a resource for the children who were in her care. The library is providing video story times, and, “I am forwarding them to all my families,” she said. The day and times for these video story times can be found on the CCPS online calendar.
And for those past the age of story times , CCPL also works to inspire and encourage the next generation of readers through programs such as the Battle of the Books, which enables local children to compete in teams, answering questions relating to the books they have read. “The game format creates interest and excitement in reading,” Berstler said.
The competitions held at the elementary- and middle-school levels had 1,567 students and 208 teams participate last year. “It’s just a lot of fun,” Berstler said. “The students sit on the gym floor, and the parents are up in the bleachers cheering for them. It’s exciting.”
However, “the students who participated in the Battle of the Books were able to read and study since the fall, but we were unable to hold the final Battle events,” Picker said.
CCPL has developed a reading challenge during the pandemic, though. Spring Into Reading, which is available for all ages, will have participants log reading minutes and complete at-home activities to earn reading and activity badges, as well as being eligible for prize drawings.
Embracing a new frontier
As technology has changed and advanced, so has the library.
“It’s almost as if we have one more branch, which is all virtual, all digital,” Berstler said.
But it doesn’t stop there even if access is temporarily unavailable right now due to the closure. For example, Pepper, a humanoid robot, is not only introducing people to the idea of robots among us, but the talking and dancing robot is also teaching children and adults how to code. According to CCPL, it was the second library system in the nation to have a Pepper robot.
And Exploration Point!, at the Eldersburg branch, offers a designated space and hands-on experience with technology. Geared primarily for those 6 to 17 years old, the makerspace offers opportunities to explore coding, robotics, 3D design and other STEAM activities.
And now CCPL is taking the makerspace concept one step further with Exploration Commons at 50 East at the Westminster branch. In doing so, CCPL will add an economic development component to its mission as Exploration Commons will provide a 14,000 square-foot, high-tech makerspace, meeting rooms and a professional teaching kitchen.
“Exploration Commons will facilitate us doing a lot of support for the business community and providing a space for start-ups and small business development,” Berstler said. “It’s a game changer in a lot of ways.”
Organizations such as NASA have taken notice. Forward-thinking projects and facilities like Exploration Commons are one of the reasons CCPL was chosen by NASA to help develop a program that will bring NASA knowledge to the public through public organizations such as libraries.
According to C. Alex Young, the associate director for science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center who is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the Education and Public Outreach team for the division, “the idea is to develop both educational programs and educational technology that focus on NASA content.”
He added, “Our overall goal is to bring space science to the public.”
CCPL has a role to play in that effort. “By serving as the pilot program,” Berstler said, “we not only get to work with NASA to develop this program, but the citizens of Carroll County, both children and adults, will get the opportunity to experience and learn from NASA science through their local library.”
Heart of the community
A visit to the Westminster branch, before it had to temporarily closed its doors, often showed a microcosm of the community itself.
Children scampered about looking for books or snuggled in a parent’s lap to hear a story read to them. Kevin Frisby, 30, was checking out some DVDs. “For me, it’s a happy place,” he said of the library. Melanie Callegary, 32, was using one of the computers. She does not own one of her own but comes to the library to check her Facebook page and play online games. “And, I want to learn sign language,” she said, “so I pick out books on sign language.”
“We want everyone in the community to feel welcome here,” said Christina Kuntz, branch manager for Westminster.
As such, the library plays an important part in the lives of such individuals as 81-year-old Evelyn Camiel and her 81-year-old husband. Before the pandemic, coming to the library was part of her and her husband’s weekly routine.
“I can’t remember missing a Saturday,” said Camiel, who was visiting on a Saturday before the doors were closed. As she cradled a book in her arms, she looked around the library and smiled. “It’s a lovely place,” she said. “Everyone should have a place like this.”
And the Carroll County Public Library system is working to provide that, whether the doors are open or not.