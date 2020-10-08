Carroll County Farm Museum offering food trucks, free admission on Fridays in October

For parents looking for an outdoor fall event for their children, the Carroll County Farm Museum is presenting Free Admission Fridays, running weekly from Oct. 9 through Oct. 30.
The museum in Westminster will offer food trucks along with socially distanced activities outside, with the museum open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and trucks on the site from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum has picnic tables set out at social distance and is requiring all visitors older than 2 years old to wear masks (except while eating).
“We wanted to give a safe opportunity for people to come out and enjoy the facility as a low-cost opportunity for families,” said Joanne Morvay Weant, Farm Museum manager.
The food trucks will vary each week. On Friday, Cryin' Johnnie’s Food Truck, Breaking the Borders Food Truck, Cup O’Dough, Deddle’s Chicken and Donuts, Lemon Squeezers Beverage, It’s All Good Food Truck and Catering, and The Cow of Westminster will all be there, Weant said. The trucks will serve a range of food, from crab cakes to tacos to wings to apple cider and hot chocolate, she said.
The museum is offering a number of activities, including storytime at 1 and 4 p.m., as well as oxen demonstrations at Hoff Barn at 3 and 5 p.m, Weant said. At 6 p.m., the facility will have guides give a tour of the museum’s “Farmyard Friends” exhibit, which has animals including sheep, goats and poultry, Weant said. Guests can also tour Hoff Barn at 11 a.m.
The museum is also offering a self-guided option for all tours for those who might want less contact with others, with paper handouts that don’t need to be returned, she said.
It is also offering a scavenger hunt all day, going along with weekly themes. Those completing the scavenger hunt can enter to win a free family yearly membership each week. The first week’s theme is “Woodland Creatures,” the second is centered on oxen, the third is a fall theme and the final Free Admission Friday, Oct. 30, is Halloween themed, and children will be welcome to come in costume, Weant said.
Due to the state’s 250-person limit on outdoor gatherings, she said, the museum might have to wait for some people to leave before it can let some people in. “We’re hoping people will bear with us,” she said.
The museum closed from March 18 to July 22 due to the pandemic but has since reopened, with some modifications. The farmhouse and living history center are closed because they are too small to enable proper social distancing and because it would not be possible to disinfect some of the artifacts. The museum has had to cancel events such as its Fourth of July fireworks due to the pandemic.
“We’ve repurposed and refocused as best we can so we can still serve the community and offer people options at a time where our options seem to be limited,” Weant wrote.